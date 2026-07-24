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Ye claimed during his recent Istanbul performance that he had broken the record for "largest stadium performance of all time."Trace William Cowen
Music
North West Samples This MySpace-Era Underground Hit From Meg & Dia on Opening Track of Debut EP
The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and the artist formerly known as Kanye West takes it back to 2006 on the opening track to her debut EP.Trace William Cowen
Ye's SoFi shows proved successful, but outside the States, the artist's live comeback plans have proven far more tenuous.Trace William Cowen
From the out of this world ‘Bully’ stage to Mount Yeezus, these are the 10 best stages Ye has ever performed on.Mike DeStefano