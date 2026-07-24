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Kanye West.
Music

Wireless Fest Organizer Thinks People Should Learn 'Forgiveness' After Kanye West Drama

Ye's planned three-night run at the UK festival was cancelled after he was banned from entering the country.

Jaelani Turner-Williams7 days ago
Kodak Black in a plaid outfit with jewelry, Kanye West in black with sunglasses, and Kendrick Lamar in a tuxedo and bow tie.
Music

Kodak Black Seemingly Proposes 'KKK' Name for Hypothetical Supergroup f/ Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar

There's currently no indication the group is an actual, active project for the artists.

Trace William Cowen16 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 12: Kanye West and Travis Scott attend Travis Scott Music Video Premiere Party For "Pick Up The Phone 90210" on August 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Music

Kanye West and Travis Scott Crash Don Toliver's Sold-Out LA Show With Surprise Set

The pair joined Toliver onstage at Crypto.com Arena on June 29 for a string of hits.

Jaelani Turner-Williams25 days ago
Lil Dicky with curly hair and a beard wearing a dark hoodie, sitting in front of a dark background.
Music

Lil Dicky Argues There's 'No Better Rapper' Than Drake, Crowns Him the GOAT

On the latest episode of Complex's 'GOAT Talk,' Dicky also pointed to Ye as a key influence.

Trace William Cowen37 days ago
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Ye stands on a stage designed to look like Earth, with smoke effects and dramatic lighting.
Music

Kanye West to Perform at Chicago's Soldier Field in September

Ye has also added a San Antonio date to his 'Bully'-era run.

Trace William Cowen40 days ago
Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25
Music

Kanye West's Prague Concert Canceled After Venue Terminates Deal

Prague is now added to a growing list of European cities that have axed Ye shows.

Mark Elibert42 days ago
Kanye West wearing sunglasses, a black shirt, and a necklace, at an event with a black backdrop.
Music

Kanye West Assault Accuser Who Sued Him in 2024 Gives Interview, Ye's Rep Responds

"The presence of physical contact in a staged performance does not transform expressive conduct into a crime," Ye's legal team previously argued in a court filing earlier this year.

Trace William Cowen45 days ago
Ye in a leather jacket stands in an art gallery on the left; a detailed Audemars Piguet watch on the right.
Style

Kanye West Celebrates 49th Birthday With Rare Audemars Piguet Watch Worth Nearly $2 Million

Ye also commemorated his birthday with the release of the "GEMINI SEASON" video, directed by Bianca Censori.

Trace William Cowen45 days ago
Ye sits outdoors wearing an American flag-themed jacket and a baseball cap, resting his chin on his hand.
Music

Kanye West's Hitler-Praising Alex Jones Interview Seemingly Referenced in School Graduation Speech

“We are committed to learning from this experience,” the school district’s superintendent tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen45 days ago
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A woman in a white outfit sits on a stool in front of a cow with mountains in the background. A man in white stands beside her.
Music

Kanye West Sings About Getting ‘Kinky’ While Bianca Censori Milks a Cow In “GEMINI SEASON” Video

The single arrives ahead of the deluxe edition of 'BULLY,' set for a June 19 release.

Jade Gomez47 days ago
A large concert stage with a globe projection, surrounded by a crowd. A circular screen above shows the artist formerly known as Kanye West.
Style

Kanye West Thanked by Aus Taylor on 49th Birthday for 'Giving a Young Jedi a Chance'

"I wish the world knew this man's heart the way I do," Taylor wrote in a birthday tribute post.

Trace William Cowen47 days ago
Vinyl record of Kanye West's album "Ye" with a mountain range cover and green handwritten text.
Pop Culture

Kanye West 'Ye' Vinyl: How to Buy

The 2018 album is available now on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff54 days ago
Travis Scott in a pinstripe suit with braided hair and sunglasses, looking to the side.
Music

Travis Scott Assures Fans He'll Return to Türkiye to 'Perform for Real' After Club Appearance

"Can't wait to see the ragers in Turkey sometime soon," La Flame told fans.

Trace William Cowen54 days ago
Kanye West wearing a dark outfit, standing on stage with a smoky background.
Music

Kanye West Performs to 100,000 Fans for Two-Hour Istanbul Concert

The concert also saw fans becoming engaged during "Runaway," and Plaqueboymax getting to interview Ye backstage.

Alex Ocho55 days ago
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Jay-Z attends The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Here's Who Jay-Z Dissed, and Why, in His Roots Picnic Freestyle

Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, Tory Lanez, and Ye caught some bars.

Trey Alston55 days ago
Kanye West wearing sunglasses, making a peace sign, stands by a car under an umbrella.
Pop Culture

Kanye West Explains the Meaning Behind His Earth-Inspired Stage Design

During a recent stream, Ye shared the personal meaning behind the globe-inspired stage featured in his latest performances.

Mark Elibert56 days ago

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