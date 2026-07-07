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Jay-Z's Busy 2026 Continues With Newly Announced London Show: What to Know

HOV fans are eating well this year.

Jay-Z at a sports event, wearing sunglasses and a cap, making a peace sign. A crowd is visible in the background.
Image via Getty/Al Bello

Jay-Z’s decidedly active 2026 continues to expand its anniversary-minded offerings, with a London date now added to the 25-time Grammy winner’s run of shows for the year.

Tuesday (July 7), HOV announced the new date, which Live Nation notes will mark his only UK stop of the year. As we’ve done with all of the 4:44 artist’s show reveals (and related announcements) as of late, we’re breaking down everything you need to know, from how to score tickets to how this date fits into Jay’s larger 2026 schedule.

Get the full intel below.

When and where is Jay-Z’s 2026 London show?

HOV is hitting Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4. For those unfamiliar, the space is built to accommodate sports and music alike, with System of a Down and BIGBANG among those set to perform at the stadium in the coming months.

When are tickets for Jay-Z’s London show on sale?

Various presales kick off this Thursday, July 9, at 10:00 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Friday, July 10, also at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Where else is Jay-Z performing this year?

As we previously broke down here, HOV is also performing in Paris on Sept. 10 and Los Angeles on Oct. 23. But first, he’s hitting Yankee Stadium later this week for three straight nights.

What else does Jay-Z have in store for 2026?

The year has been a big one for HOV anniversaries, and the gravity of the moment is clearly not lost on HOV. This fall, he’ll debut a new eight-part docuseries on HBO directed by “99 Problems” producer Rick Rubin.

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