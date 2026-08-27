The Game on Kendrick, Drake: ‘I Can Get Drake on the Phone, and I Can’t Get These Cats on the Phone’

In an interview with Big Boy, The Game elaborated on his comments from a recent video in which he spoke about not being able to get on the phone with Kendrick Lamar but was easily able to hit up Drake for their recent collaboration, “No Brakes.”

“I don’t need to talk to Dot every day,” he said around the 17-minute mark of the interview, as seen above. “Drake is the homie and so is Top and Dot, but everybody want to say you chose a side. Well, I can get Drake on the phone, right? And I can’t get these cats on the phone. … But I appreciated and love everything that Dot was doing. The Pop Out? That was beautiful. I love to see that. I told Top the same thing. Why I wasn’t there? Too much gang politics, homie.”

He said that he decided to “fall back” when Kendrick Lamar hosted his Pop Out concert in Los Angeles, because he didn’t want to interrupt the moment. Despite showing love to Kendrick Lamar throughout his very public feud with Drake, he made it clear that he wasn’t going to not collaborate with Drake just because of that.

“Drake is the biggest artist in the world, bro,” he said around the 3:50 point of the interview. “That’s the homie. If he gets on the record, it’s just going to magnify the record. If anybody in the world that has a music career, if Drake was their homie and he was going to get on the record, what you going to do? Tell him no? … Like, who’s not going to put Drake on their album?”

He said that he chooses not to “dive into the politics” when selecting guest appearances for his records, but if he didn’t, he probably wouldn’t’ve put Drake on the album. “And YG’s on the album… I just know YG is the homie, and I was a big fan of Drakeo (the Ruler) before and after,” he continued, referring to speculation that YG was involved in the murder of Drakeo somehow.