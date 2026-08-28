Cardi B Shares Action-Packed Video for "AH HA"

Cardi B just dropped an action-packed, Brooklyn-set music video for her recent track, “AH HA.”

The DJ SwanQo-produced track was filmed in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood, and features an appearance from Kash Doll, who Cardi name-dropped on the song. In the clip, Cardi rides on ATVs, sets off a fire hydrant, and complements the hard-hitting track with plenty of infectious personality. When she initially dropped the song, she told fans to “go run it up in the clubs… the weddings… the funerals!!!”

Earlier this month, she publicly spoke about fans’ requests to hear a remix of the song featuring Kash Doll.

“Oh, talking about Kash, though, right? So, I know a lot of y'all want to see me and her on the remix,” she said on IG Live. “I’m debating if I want to put her on the remix because... I'm not gonna say it. Don’t say it, don’t say it. … It’s just, it's too fire. It’s too fire. She knows, she knows, she knows. Too fire.”

In a recent interview with Vogue Arabia, Cardi touched on speculation that the song is a diss track. While she stopped short of explaining who she’s taking aim at on the song, she did reveal that it is intended for someone.