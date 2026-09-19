Drake's 'FOMO' Rollout Continues With Release of New Single "Quebec"

Key Takeaways
- Drake released the surprise single "Quebec," continuing the rollout for his self-funded FOMO short film.
- The video features Drake posing by a tanning bed, dancing in front of Cam’ron’s pink Jeep, and showing off his jewelry collection.
- He also dropped visuals for "Road Trips," "Classic," "Princess," and "True Bestie," with appearances from his mother Sandi Graham and FOMO cameos including Kevin Durant, Winnie Harlow, and Sexyy Red.
Drake shouts out Quebec on a surprise new single he just dropped dedicated to the Canada city – listen to it below.
On Saturday afternoon (September 19), the five-time Grammy winner dropped multiple music videos on his official YouTube channel, including full-length videos teased in his FOMO short film earlier this week.
The visual for "Quebec" shows clips of Drizzy in various locations, including him standing in front of a tanning bed and dancing in front of Cam'ron's iconic custom pink jeep, intercut with footage of his jewelry collection.
Also released today were videos for Maid of Honour and Habibti tracks "Road Trips," "Classic," "Princess" and "True Bestie," starring Drake's mother, Sandi Graham.
The FOMO festivities have lasted all week, with Drizzy teasing that the visual, which dropped on Tuesday (September 15), was "self-funded surrealism."
"A story about making the absolute most of it all in one summer," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Credit to nobody but the members. Here’s some life advice before you watch. Nobody is coming to save you. You must use each day to decipher who you love and trust and march forward with them."
The project arrives months after the May release of the 6 God’s album trilogy, composed of the aforementioned Maid of Honor, Habibti and Iceman.
Making cameos in FOMO are streamer BenDaDonnn, model Winnie Harlow, NBA player Kevin Durant, along with Sexyy Red and Stunna Sandy, who are featured on Drake songs “Cheetah Print” and “Outside Tweaking,” respectively.
Lena the Plug and Pinkchyu, who were finalists in the 20 v 1 livestream dating competition to win Drake’s heart, also appear in the film.