Drake's 'FOMO' Rollout Continues With Release of New Single "Quebec"

He also dropped visuals for "Road Trips," "Classic," "Princess," and "True Bestie," with appearances from his mother Sandi Graham and FOMO cameos including Kevin Durant, Winnie Harlow, and Sexyy Red.

The video features Drake posing by a tanning bed, dancing in front of Cam’ron’s pink Jeep, and showing off his jewelry collection.

Drake released the surprise single "Quebec," continuing the rollout for his self-funded FOMO short film.

Drake shouts out Quebec on a surprise new single he just dropped dedicated to the Canada city – listen to it below. On Saturday afternoon (September 19), the five-time Grammy winner dropped multiple music videos on his official YouTube channel, including full-length videos teased in his FOMO short film earlier this week.

The visual for "Quebec" shows clips of Drizzy in various locations, including him standing in front of a tanning bed and dancing in front of Cam'ron's iconic custom pink jeep, intercut with footage of his jewelry collection.

Also released today were videos for Maid of Honour and Habibti tracks "Road Trips," "Classic," "Princess" and "True Bestie," starring Drake's mother, Sandi Graham.