Style

Sexyy Red Shows Off Custom Pink OVO Chain After Appearance in Drake's 'FOMO' Short Film

Sexyy says she's feeling "spoiled."

Drake, wearing a light blue vest and black pants, hugs Sexyy Red, who has bright red hair and sunglasses, on stage.
Image via Getty/Joseph Okpako/WireImage for ABA

Sexyy Red is feeling “spoiled” after being given a custom OVO pendant from Drake.

Wednesday (Sept. 16), the frequent Drizzy collaborator, fresh off her appearance in his FOMO short film, shared a slew of photos showing the chain in question. As seen below, the custom piece, fittingly, has been rendered in a bold pink coloring.

“Champagne Mommii,” Sexyy captioned the IG carousel, adding that she had indeed been “spoiled.”

The timely owl pendant follows this summer’s Birkin bag gifting from Drake, whose FOMO premiere also featured pop-ins from Lena the Plug and Loe Shimmy, among others. For Sexyy’s part, she was enlisted to give new visual life to “Cheetah Print,” her collab with Drake off his Maid of Honour album.

FOMO also gave us a video for the Stunna Sandy collab “Outside Tweaking,” a Sandi Graham tattoo reveal, a Hot Topic trip with “goth baddie” Pinkchyu, an Ella Langley flip featuring Don Toliver, and much (so much) more.

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