Style

Jaden Smith's New Christian Louboutin Backpack Is a 'Pickpocket's Dream'

The backpack has a lot of pockets. A lot.

Jaden Smith.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Sony Pictures via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Jaden Smith unveiled a Christian Louboutin backpack packed with small, purpose-labeled pockets while gifting it to Chase B.
  • Smith, the fashion house's first Men’s Creative Director, called the viral design the "best thing I’ve ever designed."
  • Christian Louboutin has not announced a release date or price, but its similar Tactical tote costs $3,790.

Jaden Smith has unveiled a new Christian Louboutin backpack that may be available for release sometime in the near future.

Smith, who is the Men’s Creative Director at Christian Louboutin, showed off the backpack — which features multiple small pockets each labeled for specific uses — while gifting it to Chase B. A video of the interaction has since gone viral online.

"Houston @ogchaseb Thank You My Brother, Best Thing Ive Ever Designed," wrote on Instagram.

Smith's new bag is the latest product from his own Christian Louboutin menswear line, which arrives after the fashion house announced last year that he was being appointed its first-ever Men’s Creative Director.

As far as the backpack goes, people might be asking how much it will actually cost. There's no announcement yet, but it probably won't be cheap. The "Tactical" tote bag, which features a similar design but with less pockets, goes for $3,790.

As you might expect, many folks had things to say about the bag in the comments. One commenter on X called it a "pickpocket's dream," while a second also touched on its potential to be targeted by those with sticky fingers. "So a thief knows which pocket to go to if they try to pick pocket u LOL," they wrote.

"It’s actually pretty fire," a third commenter wrote, while another agreed with the sentiment, adding: "Bro not lying."

In June, Smith revealed his first full men’s collection for the brand, which features bags, belts, footwear, sunglasses, and other accessories. It was the full look at the collection that he’d previously teased at Paris Fashion Week in January.

He spoke to Complex about the collection and his new role here.

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