Drake's '20 V 1' Speed-Dating Show: Meet the Women Who Participated

Drake took part in a Nelk-produced speed-dating special on the streaming platform Kick, and these are the women who had a chance of stealing his heart. Streamed on Saturday (Aug.8), the stream saw Drake sit across from a rotating lineup of contestants, and the vast majority of them were OnlyFans creators. At the end of the stream, he picked cosplay creator and self-described "goth baddie" Pinkchyu (real name Lin Lamar), who selected a house for her retired mother as her dream prize. Here is a look at each of the women who showed up for the 20v1 stream in the hopes of winning over the 6 God.

Pinkchyu (Lin Lamar)

Self-described “goth baddie” Pinkchyu, who wore pale goth makeup and a tight spandex dress, almost immediately won over Drake. During one moment that went viral, she asked him to bark for her, and he gladly obliged. She made it to the three finalists, beating out Lena the Plug and Jordyn Lucas and securing herself a new home. She’s a content creator who specializes in cosplay, and also produces OnlyFans content.

Dank Demoss (Dajua Blanding)

Dank Demoss, real name Dajua Blanding, is a Detroit rapper. Drake was previously aware of her because they follow each other on Instagram. When she walked up, he told her she looked nice and then jokingly interrogated her because she’s already in a relationship.

Plushh

Plushh, whose legal name has remained private, is a Toronto rapper who previously went viral. When she walked up to introduce herself, Drake called her his “fucking GOAT.”

Toni Russo

Toni Russo is an OnlyFans content creator and influencer who suffered a wardrobe malfunction that Drake had to inform her of. “It’s been so distracting the whole time,” he said, and when she asked for his opinion of her breasts, he said, “ten million ut of ten.”

Lena the Plug

Lena Nersesian, better known as Lena the Plug, is an adult content creator who is famously married to Adam22. During the stream, she made a point to take off her wedding ring and presented Drake with a hall pass signed by her husband. She made it to the final three, but was ultimately bested by Pinkchyu.

Krista Sulaica

Krista Sulaica previously appeared on Little Singles, a reality TV series that followed people with dwarfism as they went on dates.

Lily Phillips

Perhaps one of the most famous women to make an appearance during the special, Lily Phillips is the British adult video star who previously went viral after she claimed she was planning to film herself sleeping with 1,000 men in just one day.

Gabriella Ricca

Another OnlyFans content creator, Gabriella Ricca used the opportunity to represent the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and left little to the imagination.

Paris Richards

Sometimes known as the ‘Queen of the 6ix,” Paris Richards is a Toronto rapper.

Chloe Yummy

Real name Chloe Yeoman, Chloe Yummy is an OnlyFans creator who immediately impressed Drake with her decadent lace outfit. “I thought you were AI,” he said, noting that he’s seen her Instagram page before but assumed she wasn’t a real person.

Hayden Pierce

Hayden Pierce is also an OnlyFans model, in case you were starting to suspect a theme.

Amber Rodriguez

Also an OnlyFans content creator, Amber Rodriguez joked that she was “nervous” for her date with Drake.

Kendra Rowe

Yes, Kendra Rowe is also an OnlyFans content creator.

Sofia Muja

Sofia Muja, an influencer, showed up for the date stage of the special but did not appear during the initial meetings at the start of the stream.

Jordyn Lucas

Jordyn Lucas, who was previously in a relationship with Deshae Frost, is a streamer and influencer who has made it no secret that she’s a massive fan of Drake. “My husband, my lover, my lifeline. i’ve waited my whole life for this moment & it’s been confirmed…we belong together. thank u for my BIRKIN & 25K dada man,” she wrote in a post after the stream.

She made it to the final three, where she was awarded a Birkin bag and $25,000.