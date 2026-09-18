Music

Drake Tucks 'Panty Dropper' Drink Recipe Into 'FOMO' Short Film

'FOMO' is back on YouTube, and so is the recipe for one of Drake's drinks of choice.

Drake on stage with braided hair, wearing a white vest and black pants, holding a microphone, with a large audience in the background.
Image via Getty/Simone Joyner/ABA

Drake’s FOMO short film is back on YouTube after a short time away, bringing with it the return of a how-to on preparing a drink dubbed “the Panty Dropper.”

The cocktail, despite previously being teased by Drake as boasting a “secret recipe,” would appear to be quite similar to other mixed drinks bearing the name. In Drake’s short film, the drink is shown being prepared in a cooking show-style format, with viewers given a step-by-step breakdown on how to make their own.

Those hoping to partake should be sure to have the following on hand, at least if you’re wanting to prepare it in the style of FOMO-era Drake: blueberries, raspberries, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, orange juice, vodka, and coconut rum. A third variety of alcohol is also shown being tossed into the mixer. Though not specified, the pour looks like it’s coming from a bottle of peach liqueur.

Once prepared, the Drake-ified Panty Dropper is garnished with an orange slice and a fruit kabob, then served with a straw. See the full prep guide above starting around the eight-minute mark.

FOMO initially debuted earlier this week, boasting both new music and fresh visual accompaniments for previously released tracks. “Miss My Dawg,” one of the new ones, later landed on Yeat’s Cocoon EP, released Friday (Sept. 18).

At some point in 2027, as recently confirmed by the man himself, Drake will be taking FOMO and company (i.e. Iceman, Maid of Honour, and Habibti) on the road. Dates haven’t been announced yet, but they should be soon.

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