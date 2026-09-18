Drake Tucks 'Panty Dropper' Drink Recipe Into 'FOMO' Short Film

Drake’s FOMO short film is back on YouTube after a short time away, bringing with it the return of a how-to on preparing a drink dubbed “the Panty Dropper.”

The cocktail, despite previously being teased by Drake as boasting a “secret recipe,” would appear to be quite similar to other mixed drinks bearing the name. In Drake’s short film, the drink is shown being prepared in a cooking show-style format, with viewers given a step-by-step breakdown on how to make their own.

Those hoping to partake should be sure to have the following on hand, at least if you’re wanting to prepare it in the style of FOMO-era Drake: blueberries, raspberries, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, orange juice, vodka, and coconut rum. A third variety of alcohol is also shown being tossed into the mixer. Though not specified, the pour looks like it’s coming from a bottle of peach liqueur.