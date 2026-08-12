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Drake Celebrates Family History With Throwback Photos: 'FOMO 2026'

Earlier this year, Drake's parents were featured on the cover art for 'Maid of Honour.'

Drake performing on stage, wearing a light vest with "Stay Cocky" text and leather pants, holding a microphone.
Image via Getty/Simone Joyner/ABA

Fresh off being compelled to softly bark at the behest of a self-described “goth baddie,” Drake is giving fans a retrospective look at some family history.

In the early hours of Wednesday (Aug. 12), the Iceman artist let loose a batch of throwback photos, with a focus on his mother, Sandra “Sandi” Graham. Drake’s father, Dennis Graham, also makes an appearance.

As for the caption, Drizzy kept it simple with a succinct “FOMO 2026.”

Maid of Honour, one of three new albums Drake rolled out back in May, took a similarly family-focused approach with its cover art. The album went on to debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, bested only by Drake’s Iceman and Habibti during its opening week.

In recent weeks, speculation has continued to build about a potentially imminent tour announcement from Drake, though nothing official has surfaced just yet. In the summer of 2025, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR embarked on the Some Special Shows 4 U tour, preceded earlier in the year by the solo Anita Max Win run.

The latter became a headlines fixture, in large part thanks to fans’ handmade signs. The content of the signs, as we remarked at the time, ranged from hilarious to downright dystopian.

Shop Drake albums on Complex

For now, Drake’s 2026 triad isn’t available in physical form. Highlights from across his back catalog, however, are available now on Complex, including his and PND’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and Drizzy’s 2011 sophomore album Take Care.

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