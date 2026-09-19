'Street Fighter' Popcorn Bucket Flips Guile's Hair Into Wearable Merch

Street Fighter has just taken popcorn buckets to a whole new level thanks to the hairstyle of one of its main characters.

On Thursday (September 17), Cody Rhodes, who plays Guile in the upcoming movie, unveiled an AMC Theatres exclusive collectible molded after the character's famous flat top, and the bucket is built to be worn.

In a video the WWE star shared on social media, he billed the item as "Aerodynamic. Ergonomic. Delicious." Additionally, people who tasted the popcorn in the unveiling video said it tasted "better" coming out of his head.