'Street Fighter' Popcorn Bucket Flips Guile's Hair Into Wearable Merch

Key Takeaways
- Cody Rhodes unveiled AMC's wearable Street Fighter popcorn bucket, a plastic replica of Guile's towering flat-top with a chin strap and dog tag necklace.
- Rhodes called the collectible "aerodynamic" and "ergonomic," while Regal, Marcus Theatres, and Cinemark will offer non-wearable Street Fighter merch priced from $19.95 to $39.95.
- Advance tickets go on sale September 21 for the movie starring Rhodes, 50 Cent, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, and Orville Peck.
Street Fighter has just taken popcorn buckets to a whole new level thanks to the hairstyle of one of its main characters.
On Thursday (September 17), Cody Rhodes, who plays Guile in the upcoming movie, unveiled an AMC Theatres exclusive collectible molded after the character's famous flat top, and the bucket is built to be worn.
In a video the WWE star shared on social media, he billed the item as "Aerodynamic. Ergonomic. Delicious." Additionally, people who tasted the popcorn in the unveiling video said it tasted "better" coming out of his head.
The bucket itself is a plastic bust of Guile's towering hair, concave on top so the popcorn fills the space where the flat top would be. It ships with a chin strap for eating mid-movie and a Street Fighter dog tag necklace.
AMC Theaters isn’t the only one selling Guile-themed merch for the movie. Regal, Marcus Theatres, and Cinemark are selling non-wearable versions priced between $19.95 and $39.95.
Advance tickets for Street Fighter go on sale on September 21. The movie features a massive ensemble cast that includes 50 Cent as Balrog, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Sculz as Dan Hibiki, Jason Momoa as Blanka, and Orville Peck as Vega.
In one of the latest trailers for the film that dropped earlier this month, Fif’s Balrog can be seen knocking Centineo’s Ken out.