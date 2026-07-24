Winnie Harlow

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 17: Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow attend Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on August 17, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Kyle Kuzma Says Wedding Plans With Winnie Harlow Are 'Confidential'

The Milwaukee Bucks power forward proposed to Harlow on a flight to Turks and Caicos last February.

Jaelani Turner-Williams191 days ago
Serena Williams, Winnie Harlow, and Thalia will appear in Prime Video's new docuseries, 'The CEO Club.'
Pop Culture

Serena Williams Joins Winnie Harlow and Thalía in Prime Video’s New Docuseries ‘The CEO Club’

The eight-episode docuseries will follow the journeys of seven women in business.

Alex Gonzalez227 days ago
Winnie Harlow recreating Whitney Houston's look at the 2001 BET Awards alongside a picture of Whitney Houston talking during her Lifetime Achievement Tribute at the 2001 BET Awards.
Pop Culture

Winnie Harlow Denies 'Mocking' Whitney Houston With Halloween Costume

The model was accused of making fun of Houston when she emulated the singer's look at the 2001 BET Awards.

Joe Price264 days ago
Megan with dramatic makeup and styled hair poses with an extended hand. The background has comic-style text "Choso: Blood Manipulation."
Pop Culture

Halloween 2025: Best Celebrity Costumes f/ Megan Thee Stallion, Julia Fox, and More

Celebrities are going all out to celebrate the most important day of the year.

Trace William Cowen269 days ago
Kyle Kuzma in a white suit and Winnie Harlow in an elegant white dress pose together at a red carpet event.
Pop Culture

Winnie Harlow Shares How Kyle Kuzma Pulled Off Surprise Proposal on Private Jet

What seemed like a Valentine's Day getaway for the model turned into a life-changing moment inspired by an inside joke.

Alex Ocho507 days ago
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Sports

Kyle Kuzma and Winnie Harlow are Engaged: ‘We’re Over the Moon'

Kuzma proposed to Harlow, his girlfriend of five years in the Turks & Caicos.

Jaelani Turner-Williams522 days ago
Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor, Odell Beckham, Kyle Kuzma, and More Celebs Rent Out Sei Less for New Year's Party

The party went until 4 a.m. and had other guests stop by such as Saquon Barkley, Trevon Diggs, and more.

Mark Elibert935 days ago
Music

Winnie Harlow Jumps Onto Kyle Kuzma’s Lap When Usher Walks by Following Keke Palmer Outfit Drama

The supermodel has clearly been paying attention to the drama surrounding Palmer in recent days.

Mark Elibert1112 days ago
Winnie Harlow in BARROW campaign
Style

Winnie Harlow Heads Up Barrow’s '80s-Themed Fashion Campaign

The Italian fashion brand teamed up with the Canadian supermodel for its first international launch. The campaign was shot by Travis Scott's photographer.

Natalie Harmsen1908 days ago
winnie harlow victoria secret
Style

Winnie Harlow Is Now a Victoria's Secret Model

As the first model with vitiligo to grace the Victoria's Secret runway, not only is she achieving an important professional victory, she's proving to women everywhere that different is the best kind of beautiful.

Hannah Lifshutz2877 days ago
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Forever Chuck: From The Runway to the Streets with Winnie Harlow
Sneakers

Winnie Harlow Speaks on Taking Chucks from the Streets to the Runway

Winnie Harlow Speaks on Taking Chucks from the Streets to the Runway

Complex Australia3433 days ago
Winnie Harlow Lands Her First Cover With Elle Canada
Style

Winnie Harlow Lands Her First Cover With Elle Canada

The 22-year-old Canadian model lands her first cover with Elle Canada

Christopher Turner3503 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Even the Models in Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' Didn't Know What the Project Was

This is how Bey kept the project under wraps.

Cameron Wolf3743 days ago
Music

DCF Does The MMVAs For Complex Canada

And nothing was the same.

Aaron Zorgel4051 days ago

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