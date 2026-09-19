Music

Cardi B Says Her Third Album Is in the Works: 'I'm Not Playing Around'

The Bronx rapper has shared that she's about to shift her focus to a new album after her birthday.

Cardi B.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Cardi B plans to step away after her birthday in November to focus on recording her third album, which she aims to release in 2027.
  • She has completed two songs she likes but said she still has a "long way to go," adding: "I’m not even playing around — I just got this confidence."
  • The project will follow Am I the Drama?, which arrived eight years after Invasion of Privacy, though Cardi promised fans they will not face another eight-year wait.

Cardi B has revealed plans to start working on her next album — and it apparently won't take as long as her last.

The Grammy winner spilled the tea on Friday (September 18) during a backstage chat with The Breakfast Club during this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

"I am doing a new album. And after November, after my birthday, I'm shifting myself away just to record," Cardi told the show's hosts.

The Bronx rapper released her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, last September, eight years after her debut, Invasion of Privacy. When Charlamagne Tha God questioned whether Cardi would make fans wait another eight years, she replied: "Nope."

Cardi added that while she's nowhere near completion, she has recorded two songs that she enjoys, but still has a "long way to go" and plans to drop the album in 2027. "I'm not even playing around," she continued. "I just got this confidence," Cardi added before singing the chorus of Patti LaBelle classic "New Attitude."

Months after the arrival of Am I the Drama?, and after Cardi B welcomed her fourth child, she embarked on the and 35-date Little Miss Drama Tour, which ran from February to April.

In July, she surprised fans with her latest single, "AH HA," which peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

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