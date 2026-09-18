Drake's 'Take Care' Jewelry Collection Is Up for Grabs for $295,000

After the ultra-rare Rolex GMT-Master II Drake wore on the cover of Take Care went up for sale earlier this year, the same seller is now offering more jewelry from the era worn by the Canadian superstar.

Eric Wind of Wind Vintage is presenting the Baden Baden Jewelry Collection, a collection consisting of archived custom jewelry from Drake, including several pieces he wore on the cover of his seminal 2011 album Take Care. The auction announcement states that the jewelry was acquired from the original owner, a colleague of Drake during the Take Care era.

The gold jewelry pieces were created between 2009 and 2011, and include a large anchor chain and bracelets custom-made in Italy by Nicolis Cola for Baden Baden. The rest of the collection consists of custom pieces manufactured in New York City, where all the pieces also received diamond settings.