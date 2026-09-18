Drake's 'Take Care' Jewelry Collection Is Up for Grabs for $295,000

Key Takeaways
- Wind Vintage is offering a $295,000 collection of custom jewelry worn by Drake during the Take Care era, sourced from one of his former colleagues.
- The collection includes the 14K gold St. Lazarus pendant seen on the album cover, an 18K gold anchor chain, three pavé diamond rings, an OVO owl casting model, two bracelets, and a Jacob & Co. five-time-zone watch.
- Eric Wind previously listed the ultra-rare Rolex GMT-Master II featured on the Take Care cover for $500,000.
After the ultra-rare Rolex GMT-Master II Drake wore on the cover of Take Care went up for sale earlier this year, the same seller is now offering more jewelry from the era worn by the Canadian superstar.
Eric Wind of Wind Vintage is presenting the Baden Baden Jewelry Collection, a collection consisting of archived custom jewelry from Drake, including several pieces he wore on the cover of his seminal 2011 album Take Care. The auction announcement states that the jewelry was acquired from the original owner, a colleague of Drake during the Take Care era.
The gold jewelry pieces were created between 2009 and 2011, and include a large anchor chain and bracelets custom-made in Italy by Nicolis Cola for Baden Baden. The rest of the collection consists of custom pieces manufactured in New York City, where all the pieces also received diamond settings.
The collection includes a sterling silver OVO owl casting model, a custom St. Lazarus pendant in 14 K yellow gold that was worn by Drake on the cover of Take Care, the Nicolis Cola custom 18 K gold anchor chain, three custom pavé diamond rings, an 18 K gold Cuban link bracelet, an 18 K gold multilink bracelet, and a custom 2004 Jacob & Co. Baden Baden five time zone watch. The entire collection is currently up for grabs for $295,000.
Wind previously put Drake’s Rolex GMT-Master II reference 116758SANR, which is also seen on the cover of Take Care, up for sale earlier this year for $500,000.
“I think Take Care is one of the most important albums from the last 20 years,” Wind told Complex at the time. “Drake is an icon. When I first learned about the watch some years back, I was kind of fixated and hopeful that I would have a chance to get it.”