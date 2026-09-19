Joining the standard “Mummy” iteration of the Foamposite One that’s scheduled to release this fall, an Oregon Ducks version of the Nike Foamposite Pro is also expected to hit retail.

Official product images of the “Mummy Ducks” Foamposite Pro have emerged, courtesy of @Sneakermarketro on Instagram. The sneaker is equipped with a pine green Foamposite upper that’s offset by a bright yellow Swoosh on the sides, paired with white cloth underlays on the logos. The standout element of this colorway is a graphic of the Oregon Ducks mascot and “Oregon” stamped on the heel and accompanying pull tab. Completing the look is a smoky black outsole.

According to the aforementioned account, the “Mummy Ducks” Foamposite Pro is scheduled to drop on Nov. 16 at Nike.com and at select retailers for $230. Scroll on for a closer look at the sneaker below.