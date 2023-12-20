Cam'ron's Iconic Pink Range Rover Is Being Sold for $16,000 on Facebook Marketplace

Cam hasn't owned the vehicle for almost two decades, however. He sold the car all the way back in 2004, around a year after he made the purchase. He listed it on eBay with a starting price of $180,000, a considerably higher price than what it's going for these days.

The Range Rover was featured in the video for his songs "Get Em Girls" and "Killa Cam," but he indicated he was sick of it in an interview with MTV News at the time.

"When I drive it, it's a headache," he said. "My driver be signing autographs if he's in there by himself. No matter who's driving, if they are in that car, you're a star. If your grandmother got in that driver's seat, she's gonna be signing autographs. It just attracts attention. That's why I put it in the video."

Despite his decision to sell off the Range Rover, he added that he was planning to paint a Rolls-Royce Phantom pink. It's unclear if he kept that one.