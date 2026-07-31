BenDaDonnn

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: BenDaDonn attends the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

BenDaDonnn Responds to Ab Surgery Rumors: 'Are People F**king Crazy?'

The streamer denied having ab etching after a vlog of him on a boat with DDG went viral.

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago

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