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Pop Culture
Who is Pinkchyu, the ‘Goth Baddie’ Who Won Drake’s Dating Show (and Made Him Bark)?
OnlyFans cosplay creator Lin Lamar, also known as Pinkchyu, won Drake's 20-woman Kick speed dating show.
Joe Price59 minutes ago