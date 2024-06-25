Joe Budden Says Drake’s ‘Takedown’ Started With Him: ‘I Passed the Baton’

Joe Budden wants some credit for Drake’s recent fall from grace.

The 43-year-old rapper-turned-podcaster recently appeared on X Spaces on Sunday to talk about his role in the rap war of 2024, which saw Kendrick Lamar, 37, trade shots at the also-37-year-old Canadian rapper through a series of successful diss tracks.

However, Budden suggests that the takedown of the 6 God actually began with him and snowballed through Pusha T, 47, until it finally reached K.Dot.

“It may sound narcissistic, but I don't think any one man takes down Drake,” said Budden. “I think I passed the baton to Push, I think Push passed the baton to Kendrick, and the job is done now.”