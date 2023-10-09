A Timeline Of Drake And Joe Budden’s Frenemy Relationship

After years of peace, Drake and Joe Budden are beefing again after the Toronto rapper responded, at length, to some of Budden's constructive criticism of his new album , For All The Dogs. Budden and Drake have sustained a comical and meme-heavy relationship since they met over-10 years ago, but now it seems like their dynamic has reached a boiling point.



On the latest episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, “8:45am in Fayetteville,” the former Slaughterhouse rapper talked about some of the problems he had with Drake’s latest album. His critiques mainly revolved around how he felt Drake should rap about more mature topics instead of catering to his younger fan base since he’s getting older.

“You are 36,” Budden says around the 56-minute mark. “Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You’re going to be 37 years old. Get the fuck away from some of these younger niggas. And stop fucking these 25-year-olds… I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people.”

Budden also spoke positively about the album, saying that he liked it overall despite being let down by certain aspects. Drake took particular notice of his criticism, though, and responded under a post from DJ Akademiks that featured a clip from the podcast airing Joe out.

"You have failed at music," Drake wrote in the comment. "You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success.” He went on to say, “this is a man projecting his own self hate and the fact I did and continue to do everything he wanted to do for himself.” Budden responded to the comment saying, “You'll grow up sooner or later... Father time is undefeated."

Drake proceeded to send subliminal shots at Budden, his career, and his podcast co-host Parks Vallely, on Instagram the following day between tour stops. Their relationship hasn’t always been like this. Throughout the back-and-forth, videos surfaced of Drake singing Joe's praises in 2009, and people like Apple Music’s Ebro Darden have chimed in on their thoughts on Drake’s maturity level. Unfortunately, this recent incident seems to have revived the feud between the two rappers.

Here is a timeline of Joe Budden and Drake’s complicated relationship.