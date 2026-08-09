Aaron Pierre Confirms He's Single After Teyana Taylor Split

Aaron Pierre is back on the market. The Lanterns actor revealed that he's single during a recent appearance on TODAY, ending months of speculation following his reported breakup with singer and actress Teyana Taylor. Pierre's relationship status came up after hosts mentioned the overwhelming attention he's received online, where fans have embraced him as one of Hollywood's newest leading men and even “the Internet’s boyfriend.” Rather than brushing off the praise, the 32-year-old said he appreciates the support. "We're all only human," Pierre said. "I would be lying to you if I said it wasn't warmly received. I'm very appreciative of it. It definitely makes me smile."

When asked directly if he was single, Pierre kept his answer simple: "I am."

Still, he suggested this chapter of his life is less about dating and more about personal growth. "I'm just very locked into being the best father I can be, and being the best artist I can be," he explained. The confirmation follows Pierre's high-profile romance with Teyana Taylor. The two fueled dating rumors throughout early 2025 before making their relationship public that summer. Pierre later appeared alongside Taylor in the music video for her single "Long Time.” Reports later surfaced that the pair had gone their separate ways toward the end of 2025, although neither publicly addressed what led to the split. Professionally, Pierre has little time to slow down. He is set to make his debut as John Stewart in HBO's highly anticipated Lanterns, starring opposite Kyle Chandler as fellow Green Lantern Hal Jordan. The series follows the duo as they investigate a murder that uncovers a much larger conspiracy on Earth.