ASAP Rocky Credits 6ix9ine for Uniting Bloods and Crips, 6ix9ine Responds

"6ix9ine had a powerful movement when he came out," Rocky said, referencing his early music videos. "He did. 6ix9ine had the Bloods and the Crips together."

In a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show (around the 1 hour and 11-minute mark in the video below), Rocky offered a striking take on the polarizing rapper's early run.

ASAP Rocky had some nice things to say about 6ix9ine , and the normally fiery rapper responded in kind.

Rocky also described 6ix9ine as "entertaining to watch" during the same conversation, revealing that he watches his interviews whenever he can.

6ix9ine caught wind of Rocky’s subtle praise and posted a clip of the moment on Instagram, writing: "This is what having your own backbone looks like. This is not trying to be down looks like. Not trying to be part of the cool table so people could like you."

6ix9ine previously told No Jumper that Rocky was a huge influence on his career, specifically naming songs like "Wassup" and "Angels” as tracks that inspired his approach to music.

Elsewhere in Rocky’s interview with Lee, the rapper spoke about why he grabbed Rihanna’s ass at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I was like, damn, this bitch, she remind me of like a Harlem bitch or something like that, right?" Rocky said. "She was just fly. And that night, we did the MTV shit and I ain't gon' hold you. I don't know, like, I did that for Harlem."