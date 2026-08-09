GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

NYC Resident Tags Mayor Mamdani About Two Potholes on TikTok and They Were Fixed the Same Day

And the Mayor of the Year award goes to...

NYC Mayor Mamdani
Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

A New York City resident's casual TikTok callout to Mayor Zohran Mamdani turned into one of the summer's most satisfying moments after two potholes he flagged were patched by the time he clocked out of work.

A user who goes by @swiperdm posted a video, tagging Mamdani's official TikTok account and pointing the camera at two crumbling patches of road near his home. The caption read "Nyc is cooked #nyc #potholes #relatablevideos #mamdani."

"Yo, Mamdani, bro, we need your help, gang," he said in the clip. "Why is there a hole in the road, gang, that big ass hole, gang, you see all those cracks, king? There's another one right there. C'mon, Mamdani, we need your help."

He came home from his shift to find both spots filled. In the follow-up video, he expressed his thoughts about the swift action.

"You see how in the morning I said there were two potholes, right? Look what happened after I came home from work," he said. "Mamdani, I did not know he was like that. That quick? I said this shit literally in the morning, and it's gone already."

Mamdani's administration had deployed overnight crews on an accelerated schedule and reported more than 100,000 road surface fixes completed within his first 100 days in office, per the International Business Times.

The moment hit the same week Mamdani was filmed helping install temporary water fountains in Prospect Park ahead of a heat advisory.

Related Stories

Zohran Mamdani.
Pop Culture

Zohran Mamdani Allegedly Requested DJ Play 'Watagatapitusberry' at NYC Bar

New York City's mayor was captured smiling on video after the supposed request.

Trey Alston47 days ago
A man in a suit and tie holding a folder, smiling, among a crowd of people in business attire.
Pop Culture

Zohran Mamdani on NYC Being Called 'Mamdanistan': 'It's Up to People What They Wanna Call It'

Supporters embraced the phrase following Mamdani's historic mayoral win.

tara mahadevan55 days ago
GOOD MORNING AMERICA - 6/18/26 -Show coverage of "Good Morning America" on 6/18/26 on ABC.(ABC/Paula Lobo)ZOHRAN MAMDANI A$AP Rocky performs onstage at 2026 Governors Ball Music Festival held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 07, 2026 in New York, New York.
Music

Zohran Mamdani Reaffirms He Wouldn't Fare Well in Rap Battle With ASAP Rocky: 'He Would Wash Me'

"You have to know your limits," the NYC mayor tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen40 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicEbro Questions Drake's 'Pen's Not Dry' Warning: 'Who Is He Speaking To?'
4
StyleTallulah Willis Marries Justin Acee in Custom Balenciaga Couture Gown That Took 712 Hours to Make
5
MusicIs Jay-Z's Rumored New Album Finished? Not According to Roc Nation
6
MusicDrake Retracts Previous Advice to IShowSpeed After Barking at 'Goth Baddie' During 20-v-1 Stream

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App