NYC Resident Tags Mayor Mamdani About Two Potholes on TikTok and They Were Fixed the Same Day

A New York City resident's casual TikTok callout to Mayor Zohran Mamdani turned into one of the summer's most satisfying moments after two potholes he flagged were patched by the time he clocked out of work.

A user who goes by @swiperdm posted a video, tagging Mamdani's official TikTok account and pointing the camera at two crumbling patches of road near his home. The caption read "Nyc is cooked #nyc #potholes #relatablevideos #mamdani."

"Yo, Mamdani, bro, we need your help, gang," he said in the clip. "Why is there a hole in the road, gang, that big ass hole, gang, you see all those cracks, king? There's another one right there. C'mon, Mamdani, we need your help."