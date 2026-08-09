NYC Resident Tags Mayor Mamdani About Two Potholes on TikTok and They Were Fixed the Same Day

A New York City resident's casual TikTok callout to Mayor Zohran Mamdani turned into one of the summer's most satisfying moments after two potholes he flagged were patched by the time he clocked out of work.
A user who goes by @swiperdm posted a video, tagging Mamdani's official TikTok account and pointing the camera at two crumbling patches of road near his home. The caption read "Nyc is cooked #nyc #potholes #relatablevideos #mamdani."
"Yo, Mamdani, bro, we need your help, gang," he said in the clip. "Why is there a hole in the road, gang, that big ass hole, gang, you see all those cracks, king? There's another one right there. C'mon, Mamdani, we need your help."
He came home from his shift to find both spots filled. In the follow-up video, he expressed his thoughts about the swift action.
"You see how in the morning I said there were two potholes, right? Look what happened after I came home from work," he said. "Mamdani, I did not know he was like that. That quick? I said this shit literally in the morning, and it's gone already."
Mamdani's administration had deployed overnight crews on an accelerated schedule and reported more than 100,000 road surface fixes completed within his first 100 days in office, per the International Business Times.
The moment hit the same week Mamdani was filmed helping install temporary water fountains in Prospect Park ahead of a heat advisory.