Fans Speculate Megan Thee Stallion Dissed Drake on “Hiss”: 'Cosplay Gangsters, Fake-Ass Accents'

Megan Thee Stallion's new song "Hiss" has sparked speculation that she's dissing Drake.

"All these lil' rap n***as so fraud, Xanax be they hardest bars / These n***as hate on BBLs and be walkin' 'round with the same scars," she raps in the second verse of the fierce new track. "Real curvy, no edgin', n***as fight to get in my section / Don't speak on my body count if the dick ain't worth comin' back for seconds / Cosplay gangsters, fake-ass accents / Posted in another n***a hood like a bad bitch (Where are you from?"

The first part of the quoted lyrics appears to be referencing speculation last year that Drake had gotten work done on his abs. The Canadian rapper shared a shirtless photo on his Instagram Stories, which prompted many to question the authenticity of his abs because of the lack of definition on his chest. The second portion with the "fake-ass accents," well, that one's a little more self-explanatory. Drizzy has been known to adopt a fake patois often, most recently with the unique way he said "combination" in his freestyle with Central Cee last year.

Elsewhere on the song, in the first verse, Megan could potentially be referencing Drake sampling convicted sex offender R. Kelly on the Certified Lover Boy song "TSU." She raps, "I can never be judged by a bitch that was dancin', makin' R. Kelly go viral." Drake's right-hand man Noah "40" Shebib even responded to online comments about the situation in 2021 and said that he in no way supports Kelly, who received a writing credit on "TSU," but the song "Half on a Baby" is sampled in the background without the inclusion of Kelly's voice.