Kendrick Lamar and Mustard Shoot “Not Like Us” Music Video in Compton

The rumors are true: Kendrick Lamar and DJ Mustard filmed the official music video for their hit single "Not Like Us" in Compton on Saturday.

Footage from the shoot surfaced online, showing droves of people participating in the music video that fans had been buzzing about earlier this week. Fans filled the Compton streets before K Dot even showed up, but the real party began once he appeared alongside Mustard.

Lamar joined Mustard around Compton for the video that has united seemingly every demographic possible. TMZ reported earlier this week that Lamar would be filming the music video in his hometown and enlisted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to send deputies to work the shoot as "extra security" at a rate of about $120 an hour.

"Not Like Us" debuted at No. 1 and is currently at No. 6 on the Hot 100 after six total weeks on the chart. Lamar performed the song five consecutive times to close out his historic The Pop Out — Ken & Friends concert that took place inside the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

In an interview with XXL, DJ Hed revealed no one knew that K Dot would perform the song so many times or that he wanted to take a group picture with all the Los Angeles natives that were on the stage that night.

"That was not on the set list," Hed said. "We had just finished our sets and while Dot was on stage, they were just hitting everybody like, 'Yo, Dot wants everybody to stay. Stay right here, everybody stay right here. Dot wants us to come on the stage at the end of the show.' And we're like, OK, like if that's what Dot wants, then we'll come on stage. We had no idea. We all found out pretty much when y'all found out."