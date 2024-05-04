Fans Credit Megan Thee Stallion With Kicking Off Rap War Against Drake

Megan Thee Stallion might have thrown the first stone that began a multi-artist, months-long onslaught against Drake.

Amid Drake's primary feud against Kendrick Lamar, many artists have publicly shared their dislike of the OVO co-founder, including Rick Ross, ASAP Rocky, Future, and The Weeknd. With the release of Kendrick's latest attack, "Meet the Grahams," people on social media are saluting Meg for kicking it all off, referencing her January single "Hiss."

While "Hiss" first made headlines for addressing Nicki Minaj, Tory Lanez, and Megan's ex-boyfriend, rapper and songwriter Pardison Fontaine, the track also included shots aimed at Drake. In the lyrics below, the Houston rapper goes after Drake's alleged plastic surgery and criticizes his "fake-ass accents."

“All these lil' rap n****s so fraud (So fraud), Xanax be they hardest bars/These n****s hate on BBLs and be walkin' 'round with the same scars (Ah).”

“Cosplay gangsters, fake-ass accents/Posted in another n**** hood like a bad bitch (Where are you from?).”

Meg is now receiving more praise for the lines, as fans notice Kendrick unloading similar accusations against the Toronto rapper in "Meet the Grahams," where he raps:

'Cause you lied about religious views, you lied about your surgery

You lied about your accent and your past tense, all is perjury

The beef between Megan the Stallion and Drake is no secret. Drizzy is a vocal supporter of Tory Lanez, who was convicted to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan in the foot in 2020. Drake insulted Meg on Her Loss track "Circo Loco" and in concert. Now, some seem to think that karma has caught up with The Boy.