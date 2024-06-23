DJ Scheme Says 'It's Still F*ck Drake' in Response to Conspiracy Theory That Toronto Rapper Killed XXXTentacion

DJ Scheme is calling out Drake after Ski Mask the Slump God addressed the conspiracy theories about the Toronto rapper having something to do with XXXTentacion's murder.

On Friday, Ski Mask took to Twitter to respond to Ryan Garcia who shared a post earlier in the day that read, "Fuck it drake killed X."

"Whoever Believe This Stupid Shit Too Deep In The YouTube Conspiracy Rabbit Hole Go Outside Touch Grass My N***a," Ski Mask replied.