DJ Scheme Says 'It's Still F*ck Drake' in Response to Conspiracy Theory That Toronto Rapper Killed XXXTentacion

DJ Scheme is calling out Drake after Ski Mask the Slump God addressed the conspiracy theories about the Toronto rapper having something to do with XXXTentacion's murder.
On Friday, Ski Mask took to Twitter to respond to Ryan Garcia who shared a post earlier in the day that read, "Fuck it drake killed X."
"Whoever Believe This Stupid Shit Too Deep In The YouTube Conspiracy Rabbit Hole Go Outside Touch Grass My N***a," Ski Mask replied.
The next day, XXXTentacion associate DJ Scheme hopped on Twitter to address the conspiracy, claiming that Drake tried to "look more gangster" after X's 2018 death.
"My only issue is that after my brother died all Drake did was throw shots to look more gangster," Scheme wrote. "So to wrap things up it's still fuck Drake."
In response to a fan who brought up Ski's comments, Scheme wrote, "Because Ski was saying Drake said 'He didn't do it' & came to Ski and said he loved him. That's not Ski defending him."
XXXTentacion was shot and killed near a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, in June 2018. Four suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, among other charges in connection with his death. However, that didn't stop people from believing Drake ordered a hit on the rapper.
Three months before he was killed, X tweeted, "If anyone tries to kill me it was @champagnepapi [Drake]. I'm snitching RN."