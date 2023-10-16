Ironically, Drake mentions his proximity to Michael Jackson's record ion the song, which also becomes the first chart-topper of J. Cole's illustrious career.

"First Person Shooter" garnered 42.2 million streams, 4.3 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 4,000 downloads for the week ending Oct. 12. It wasn't the only song on the album to get a lot of traction, with Drake scoring seven songs in the top ten. "IDGAF" with Yeat sits at No. 2, album opener "Virginia Beach" is No. 3, "Calling for You" featuring 21 Savage is No. 5, the SZA collab "Slime You Out" is No. 6, "Daylight" is No .8, and "Fear of Heights" is at No. 10.

For All the Dogs also fared remarkably well on the Billboard 200 album chart. His 13th No. 1 on the chart, the album brought in 402,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week—the fourth-largest debut of the year. He has the third-most No. 1s on the album chart overall, passing Taylor Swift. However, she's sat to release the re-recorded version of 1989 later this month, so she'll be catching up soon enough.