Joe Budden Turned Down Nicki Minaj’s Invitation to Perform 'Pump It Up' at NJ Tour Stop: ‘I Ain’t Hype No More’

Joe Budden reveals he turned down Nicki Minaj’s request for a surprise guest appearance on her tour.

On the latest episode of the Joe Budden Podcast published on Saturday, the rapper turned media personality said that Minaj reached out to him about an opportunity to join her on stage at the Pink Friday 2 Tour stop in Newark, New Jersey.

“Nicki hit me last night,” said Budden at the 41:29 mark. “She hit me when she was about to go on in Jersey, I was home. She didn’t say, ‘Yo, come out to Jersey’ and do that. She was 30 minutes from going on stage and she hit me. I said, ‘I want to go to the New York show.’ And she said, ‘Yeah, you’re gonna come out and do ‘Pump it Up.’”