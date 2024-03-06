Ranking Drake’s Best Remixes With Rising Artists

Drake has a long history of working with rising artists on the verge of breakout success.

More specifically, he has a habit of jumping on remixes of viral songs from up-and-comers, laying down verses that fit into their pre-established worlds. Whether it’s remixing Yung Bleu’s popular “You’re Mines Still” with bars that channel the nerves of meeting your girlfriend's ex or adding a verse to Fetty Wap’s “My Way” that set the streets of Jersey on fire, Drake always knows precisely how to take these songs to new heights.

This week, he’s teasing a new remix of rising Dallas singer 4Batz’s popular song “Act ii: Date @ 8,” which would add to his growing catalog of remixes. The song won’t drop until Friday, but in anticipation of the song, we ranked Drake’s best remixes with rising artists.