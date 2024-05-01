Yung Bleu Roasted by DJ Vlad for "Reading the Room" Diss Aimed at Him and Boosie Badazz

Yung Bleu said what he needed to say on new song, "Reading the Room."
The song, which appears on his latest album, Jeremy, also serves as a diss track against his former mentor Boosie Badazz and DJ Vlad, the latter whom Boosie spoke to on Vlad TV about a financial dispute with Bleu.
"It's way more money we could've gotten a past / These n****s ain’t talking to me they talking to Vlad," the Alabama native raps on "Reading the Room." "Before you do another sit down, show 'em your badge / I ain't sitting down with it for interviews."
Immediately responding to the song's music video was Vlad, who joked on X about the visual not getting Bleu a return on investment.
"Damn, @_YungBleu filmed a whole music video in Dubai dissing me and @BOOSIEOFFICIAL," Vlad wrote. "Rented a Ferrari and everything. And only to get 136k views after 5 days. That's like $500 in YouTube revenue. That doesn't even cover the price of the Ferrari rental. He got more views in a single VladTV interview clip."
While Boosie hasn't yet responded, he demanded on X that Bleu contact his record label, Empire, "to pay me my money n get this over with."
"They want us to keep having to go to court my n***a," Boosie wrote. "They putting u deeper in the hole by paying for your attorney fees. Why they don't wanna pay your tab and get this negativity off you? Because they make more money with us beefing my n***a."
In a 2017 DJ Smallz Eyes interview, Bleu revealed that he joined Boosie's Badazz Music Syndicate label when he was around 16 or 17 years old. He recalled the deal was pretty much done when he sent a song to Boosie who signed him immediately after playing the track.