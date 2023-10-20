Yung Bleu Speaks Out After Arrest for Allegedly Assaulting Mother of His Child: ‘I Cherish Women and I'm Completely Innocent’

Yung Bleu was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery following an incident over the weekend stemming from a dispute over custody of his 10-year-old child.

According to TMZ Hip Hop, officers responded to a call at a Georgia home where they were approached by a woman who told them that Bleu showed up to the residence unannounced and planned on taking their child with him. While the two were arguing, the Alabama native allegedly picked the woman up and dropped her on the ground.

Bleu reportedly fled the scene with their child, but returned a short time later. The "You're Mines Still" rapper left once more before authorities arrived.

The woman allegedly sustained injuries to her right arm and hip from the altercation. However, she objected to being taken to the hospital.

Bleu was let out "a few days" later after posting a $2,400 bond.

On Instagram on Thursday evening, Bleu pushed back against the allegations, suggesting a "storm [is] coming" because he's making plans to further his success and make "100 million in the next 5 years."

"I'm off this internet thing but I will take the time to tell all my ladies that may be a fan of bleu. I cherish women and I'm completely innocent. Just no [sic] this about to be one of toughest times to be a fan of mines because ima about to go into another bracket as an OWNER and entrepreneur and people hate and you no! THEY. Hate that." His caption simply read "bye."