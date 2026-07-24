Yeat

Noah Olivier Smith, known professionally as Yeat, is an American rapper and songwriter. He was born on February 26, 2000, in Irvine, California. He gained widespread attention with his 2021 mixtape *Up 2 Me*, which featured the breakout single "Monëy So Big." Yeat’s sound is marked by heavily autotuned vocals layered over distorted trap beats, and he popularized unique slang terms like "twizzy" and "Tonka." His 2022 album *2 Alivë* debuted at number 6 on the Billboard 200, solidifying his presence in the mainstream hip-hop scene. Yeat’s rise was fueled by viral moments on TikTok and SoundCloud, where tracks like "Get Busy" became club staples and social media challenges. Collaborations with producers like Bnyx and artists such as Lil Uzi Vert have expanded his reach. Complex has covered Yeat’s influence on the evolution of trap music and his role in shaping the language and sound of Gen Z rap culture.

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Yeat and Minions
Music

Yeat Receives 'Minions'-Inspired Chain From Alex Moss

Yeat released "Rich Minion," which appeared in the 'Minions: Rise of Gru' trailer.

Trey Alston50 days ago
(L-R) Ice Spice and Yeat.
Style

Ice Spice’s Head-Turning Look in Yeat's "Naked" Video Is All Valentino FW26

The striking look sees the rapper decked out in a sheer lace bodysuit layered with a black bandeau bra, lace tights, and a lace and fur-trimmed shrug.

tara mahadevan113 days ago
Screenshot from Yeat's video for "Naked," featuring Ice Spice.
Music

Yeat Drops "Naked" Video Where He's Rapping on Ice Spice's Body

The video was also directed by the rapper, under his birth name Noah Olivier Smith.

Jose Martinez115 days ago
Alex Moss and Yeat
Style

Yeat Celebrates Release of 'ADL' Album With Alex Moss Chain

Yeat celebrates the release of his new album, ADL, with a 200-carat Alex Moss chain.

tara mahadevan120 days ago
The cover art for Yeat's 'ADL' album. The art depicts a shirtless man with tattoos sitting in a chapel, facing a coffin and a couple in wedding attire. Surrounded by floral arrangements.
Music

Yeat Drops New Double Album 'ADL' f/ Kylie Jenner, NBA YoungBoy, and Elton John

The follow-up to the rapper's first No. 1 album, 'Lifestyle,' is finally here.

Joe Price121 days ago
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Yeat in a red velvet shirt, wearing sunglasses and a large chain, poses on a red carpet with a black background.
Music

Yeat Says He’s Pushing Rap Forward as His Generation Evolves

Yeat explains why he’s rejecting ‘slop’ rap, aiming for more substance as fans mature and the sound of his generation shifts.

Mark Elibert122 days ago
Vinyl record and cover with floral design, hoodie with "ADL" lettering, and CD album with similar artwork.
Music

Yeat 'ADL' Gatefold Vinyl and Box Sets: How to Buy

The Portland rapper's forthcoming album is now available for pre-order on Complex.

Complex Staff128 days ago
Yeat and EsDeeKid
Music

Yeat and EsDeeKid Drop "Made It On Our Own" Single and Video

The new single off Yeat's upcoming 'A Dangerous Lyfe' arrives with a visual filmed inside Drake’s Toronto mansion, featuring cameos from Caleb Williams and Cole Bennett.

Antonio Johri149 days ago
A person in a dark setting, wearing a leather jacket and jewelry, crouches by a car with boxes labeled "Jason Demaci."
Style

Jason Demaci Details His Plans to Building America’s Next Great Luxury House

Following early support from stars like Yeat and J Balvin, Demaci’s latest release lands exclusively on Complex on January 2 in two limited colorways.

Shinnie Park204 days ago
A Yeat album cover with an x-ray style image of a person wearing jewelry and a hoodie, accompanied by two vinyl records.
Music

Yeat's 'AFTËRLYFE' Album on Vinyl: How to Buy

The rapper's 2023 album is available now on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff208 days ago
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Drake in a leather jacket, smiling. Timothee Chalamet in a purple jacket, smiling. Yeat in glasses, hat, and chains, performing.
Music

Drake, Yeat, and More React to Timothée Chalamet Hopping on EsDeeKid’s “4 Raws Remix”

The viral remix reignited theories that Chalamet and EsDeeKid are the same person as celebrities flooded the comments.

Mark Elibert216 days ago
Playboi Carti, Tyler, the Creator, Bad Bunny, and Yeat in a collage with "Best of 2025" text. Each wears unique hats and sunglasses, suggesting a music or entertainment theme.
Style

The Best Dressed Rappers of 2025

From Kendrick Lamar to Playboi Carti, these are the flyest rappers of the year.

Mike DeStefano220 days ago
Black and white album cover with abstract art, featuring a person in a dark outfit and a marbled vinyl record beside it.
Music

Yeat 'Lyfë' Vinyl: How to Buy

The Portland rapper's 2022 EP is available on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff222 days ago
Clipse on stage with red lighting, holding microphones, wearing dark clothing and beanies. Large red letters in the background.
Music

The 30 Best Rap Songs of 2025

The best rap songs of 2025 feature tracks from Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Doechii, Yeat, and more.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo223 days ago

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