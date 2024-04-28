Boosie Badazz Urges Yung Bleu to Resolve Contract Dispute: 'Lets Get This Over With Like Real Ones'

Boosie Badazz is offering an olive branch to Yung Bleu.

Since 2022, the two rappers have been engulfed in a contract dispute over claims that Yung Bleu and his current label, EMPIRE, owe Boosie a significant amount of money.

On Friday, Boosie hopped on Twitter to reach out to Bleu, reminding his former protege that an unnamed group of people are profiting off the pair's beef.

"They want us to keep having to go to court my n***a," Boosie wrote. "They putting u deeper in the hole by paying for your attorney fees. Why they don't wanna pay your tab and get this negativity off you? Because they make more money with us beefing my n***a."