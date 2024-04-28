Boosie Badazz Urges Yung Bleu to Resolve Contract Dispute: 'Lets Get This Over With Like Real Ones'

Boosie Badazz is offering an olive branch to Yung Bleu.
Since 2022, the two rappers have been engulfed in a contract dispute over claims that Yung Bleu and his current label, EMPIRE, owe Boosie a significant amount of money.
On Friday, Boosie hopped on Twitter to reach out to Bleu, reminding his former protege that an unnamed group of people are profiting off the pair's beef.
"They want us to keep having to go to court my n***a," Boosie wrote. "They putting u deeper in the hole by paying for your attorney fees. Why they don't wanna pay your tab and get this negativity off you? Because they make more money with us beefing my n***a."
The tension between Boosie and Bleu can be tracked back two years.
In an interview with Vlad TV in March 2022, Boosie revealed that he’s going to court over a contract issue with Bleu, who Boosie discovered and signed to his independent record label, Badazz Syndicate.
“I gotta take everybody to court,” Boosie explained. “Yung Bleu ain’t really in it—it’s just the people who all was behind it. People did some messed up business and it’s coming back, it’s gon’ come back to haunt everybody, bro. I just was fucked over, bro. I got it, I’m straight. … I don’t really blame Bleu.”
More recently, Bleu fired back at Boosie last September, calling the Baton Rouge native a "snake" while revealing he was demanding $10 million from the "You're Mines Still" artist.
"He not a yo gotti!" Bleu wrote at the time. "N***a [want] 10 million for not investing 1 dollar. Yo brother put up money! I gave u my whole first deal funds. 100k off the love and the rights to all my mixtape shit. And 50% split. And offered u 2 million."