Busta Rhymes Releases 'Blockbusta' f/ Young Thug, Quavo, Kodak Black, and More

Busta Rhymes is giving thanks by sharing his 11th solo album with his fans.

On Nov. 24, Busta Buss released Blockbusta that''s executive produced by Pharrell, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz. In a press release, he spoke highly of the superproducers. He called Pharrell, "The Pharoah," Timbaland, "The King," and Beatz as "The Student." All three producers also helm a few tracks.