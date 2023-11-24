Busta Rhymes Releases 'Blockbusta' f/ Young Thug, Quavo, Kodak Black, and More

Busta Rhymes is giving thanks by sharing his 11th solo album with his fans.
On Nov. 24, Busta Buss released Blockbusta that''s executive produced by Pharrell, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz. In a press release, he spoke highly of the superproducers. He called Pharrell, "The Pharoah," Timbaland, "The King," and Beatz as "The Student." All three producers also helm a few tracks.
On Instagram, the veteran rapper teased who else would be producing on the project, with names such as Cool & Dre, Hitmaka, Wheezy, Focus, DJ Khalil, and more.
As far as features go, he stacked it with artists like Quavo ("Remind 'Em"), Burna Boy ("Roboshotta"), Giggs ("The Hive"), Kodak Black ("Homage"), among others.
In 2020, Busta shared the follow-up to his 1998 album Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front with Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. It was notable for collaborations with Mariah Carey ("Where I Belong"), Kendrick Lamar ("Look Over Your Shoulder"), and an unreleased track with Ol' Dirty Bastard ("Slow Flow").
Busta continues to elevate as an artist and remains a one of one in hip-hop. Earlier this year, he received the prestigious lifetime achievement award at the 2023 BET Awards, giving an impassioned speech.
You can listen to Blockbusta on Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.