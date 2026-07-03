NBA Youngboy

NBA YoungBoy is a rapper who first gained widespread attention with his 2016 single “38 Baby.” He was born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden on October 20, 1999, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In 2018, he released his debut studio album *Until Death Call My Name*, which included tracks like “Outside Today” that charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Known for his prolific output, Gaulden has dropped multiple projects annually, including the 2020 mixtape *38 Baby 2* and the 2021 album *Sincerely, Kentrell*, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Beyond his music, NBA YoungBoy has built one of hip-hop’s most engaged digital followings, with over 15 million subscribers on YouTube where he posts music videos and personal vlogs. His candid storytelling often addresses his experiences with legal issues, fatherhood, and street life, giving listeners an unvarnished look into his world. A collaboration with Juice WRLD on “Bandit” further cemented his influence in contemporary Southern rap.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Rapper NBA Ben10 with dreadlocks wearing a black shirt and necklace stands in a modern kitchen with light cabinets and a marble backsplash.
Music

Rapper NBA Ben10 Suffered 'Irreversible Paralysis' in Alleged Allstar JR Shooting

Allstar JR, real name Jeremy Christopher Ford, is now facing an additional charge in connection with the incident.

Joe Price48 days ago
(L-R) Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy.
Music

Yaya Mayweather on NBA YoungBoy Relationship: 'That Ship Has Sailed'

The rapper's ex has made it very clear that she never wants to rekindle her relationship with her child's father.

Will Lavin52 days ago
NBA Ben10.
Music

NBA Ben10 Shot Again Just Five Weeks After Houston Shooting

The rapper has been confirmed as one of three victims involved in a shooting that took place in Baton Rouge this week.

Will Lavin63 days ago
NBA YoungBoy
Music

NBA YoungBoy's Brother Attempted to Shoot Lil Dump and Pistol-Whipped His Girlfriend, Police Say

Kendell Gaulden is booked on a $500,000 bond for an alleged attack on rapper Lil Dump and his girlfriend.

Trey Alston75 days ago
Allstar JR.
Music

Allstar JR Charged in Connection With Shooting Reportedly Involving NBA Ben10

The Detroit rapper is facing federal gun charges after investigators say he was caught on surveillance video opening fire in a Houston restaurant.

Will Lavin83 days ago
Advertisement
NBA YoungBoy performs during the MASA TOUR.
Music

Watch NBA YoungBoy Fans Turn Documentary Theater Screenings Into Concerts

The Baton Rouge rapper’s newly-released concert documentary has people turning up in movie theaters across the country.

Jose Martinez84 days ago
NBA Ben10.
Music

NBA Ben10 Reportedly in Critical Condition After Being Shot Multiple Times

Police in Houston have confirmed two individuals are in critical condition after a chain-snatching incident led to gunfire.

Will Lavin97 days ago
(L-R) Pharrell and NBA YoungBoy.
Style

From Pharrell to NBA YoungBoy: Here's Some of the Biggest Stars Who Attended Paris Fashion Week

Other names who attended this year's event included Kid Cudi, Willow Smith and Lil Yachty.

Joe Price131 days ago
NBA YoungBoy.
Music

NBA YoungBoy Pops Out at Paris Fashion Week for Rick Owens FW26 Show

The Baton Rouge rapper was accompanied by his wife, who just a couple of weeks ago gave birth to YB's 13th child.

tara mahadevan133 days ago
NBA YoungBoy.
Music

NBA YoungBoy Announces Birth of 13th Child: 'My Gangsta Had Her Baby'

The rapper and his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes, first announced they were expecting a baby girl back in July.

Will Lavin143 days ago
Advertisement
NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. // Plaqueboymax at Billboard Power 100 Presented by VENU at Zouk on January 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

NBA YoungBoy Takes Shot at PlaqueBoyMax After Song Critique: 'I Ain't Gone Play With You'

Top apparently didn't want to hear the streamer's thoughts on "HeadTap."

Shawn Setaro146 days ago
A split image of NBA YoungBoy in a black leather outfit with a large chain, and Nicki Minaj in a blue dress with a cutout, both posing.
Music

NBA YoungBoy Sends Concerned Note to Nicki Minaj: 'IDK What's Going On But I Love You'

YB made a loving post where he described himself as Nicki's "li[l] n***a."

Complex Staff159 days ago
Jalen Hurts in an Eagles uniform on the left; NBA YoungBoy performing on stage with a microphone on the right.
Sports

Jalen Hurts Says NBA YoungBoy Would 'Turn It Up' as Super Bowl Halftime Performer

Hurts joined several NFL stars in showing love to the Baton Rouge rapper.

Mark Elibert163 days ago
Yaya Mayweather in a colorful outfit with hoop earrings and NBA YoungBoy with dreadlocks, wearing a black jacket and chains, smiling.
Pop Culture

Yaya Mayweather Shoots Down Claim She Paid NBA YoungBoy $1.2 Million to Hang Out: 'I'm Suing'

A claim circulating on social media alleged that Yaya paid the father of her child to hang out with her when they weren't on good terms.

Joe Price174 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App