Bianca Thompson
Latest Stories
Jessie Reyez Drops New Single "Mutual Friend," Announces Next Album 'Yessie'
Jessie Reyez unveils her new single "Mutual Friend," and after nearly a two year wait, announces the release date for her upcoming album, 'Yessie.'
Ali Gatie Drops New Album 'Who Hurt You?' With Single "The Look" f/ Kehlani
The Toronto artist's major label debut album with Warner Who Hurt You?' arrives with a seductive single that hears him fall under Kehlani's spell.
Premiere: Watch BLUE WILL's New Video for Liberating Anthem "NOT LOVE?!"
Toronto artist BLUE WILL drops the lead-off track from her upcoming EP and a dance anthem for women to embrace love freely and unapologetically.
Kultureland Offers Attendees Refunds After Artist Cancellations and Abrupt Venue Changes
Kultureland was advertised as “Canada’s biggest Afro-fusion weekend,” with two days full of music and culture, but attendees say it was a disaster.
AR Paisley Honours the Late Sidhu Moose Wala on New Single "Legends Never Die"
Mississauga native AR Paisley pays homage to the late Brampton-based Punjabi recording artist, Sidhu Moose Wala, on his latest single “Legends Never Die."
Lou Phelps Drops New EP 'Touché' With Production By Kaytranada
After spending nearly a decade refining his craft, Montreal's Lou Phelps has dropped an EP he says is an intro to a "new chapter of music I'm exploring."
Burna Boy and Jhene Aiko to Headline New Kultureland Festival in Toronto
Toronto introduces the first ever Kultureland: a two-day Afro-Caribbean festival from August 6 to 7 featuring performances by Burna Boy, Jhene Aiko, and more.
Premiere: Nilly Noy Brings the Heat in New Music Video for “Feelin Like” f/ Taya
Toronto artist Nilly Noy brings the heat to a winter wonderland in the latest music video for his single “Feelin Like,” featuring Vancouver soul artist Taya.
Pope Francis Apologizes for 'Catastrophic' Residential School Abuses in Canada
Pope Francis delivered a public apology on Monday for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “disastrous” residential school system for Indigenous children.
Hundreds of Hells Angels Members Ride Into Toronto for 'Unsanctioned' Procession
Up to 1,000 Hells Angels members are expected to ride through the city’s east end today, to honour the life of former member Donny Peterson.
Toronto's Pearson Airport Is Such a Nightmare That 'The New York Times' Wrote About It
For locals, it’s no secret that Toronto Pearson International Airport redefines mayhem. However, when The New York Times writes about it, it's reached new lows.
Roy Woods Drops “Bad Bad” Music Video & Announces New Album Release Date
Roy Woods journey through introspection in his new music video for “Bad Bad.” Woods also announces the release date for his sophomore album "Mixed Emotions."
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Says He's 'Far, Far More Important' Than Drake and The Weeknd
Former Pink Floyd singer and bassist Roger Waters came for the Canadian icons after frustration over lack of coverage of his recent shows in Toronto.
2022 Polaris Music Prize Short List Unveiled: Charlotte Day Wilson, Shad, and More
The Polaris Music Prize unveiled the 2022 short list, showcasing the best Canadian albums of the last year. The winner will receive $50,000 CAD.
Scottie Barnes Reacts to Report That Raptors Won't Trade Him for Kevin Durant
Toronto Raptors' forward Scottie Barnes had a priceless reaction to reports that he is off the table in Kevin Durant trade talks with the Raptors.
Premiere: St4r Navigates a Complicated Relationship on “3 Missed Calls"
Canadian artist St4r explores the complexities of love on “3 Missed Calls,” as he divulges the comfortability in being consumed by toxic habits.
Mustafa’s “Ali” Wins 2022 Prism Prize for Top Canadian Music Video
The Grand Prize winner for the 2022 Prism Prize is Mustafa's video for “Ali.” The self-directed video was selected by a panel of over 130 industry experts.
OVO and Toronto FC Launch Capsule Collection Marking Lorenzo Insigne's Arrival
Drake's OVO brand and Toronto FC celebrate the Italian national team star's arrival in the 6ix with a new capsule collection, released exclusively in Canada.