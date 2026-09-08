Bianca Thompson Portrait

Bianca Thompson

Joined May 2022 | 37 posts
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jessie reyez album release cover art for 'yessie'

Jessie Reyez Drops New Single "Mutual Friend," Announces Next Album 'Yessie'

Jessie Reyez unveils her new single "Mutual Friend," and after nearly a two year wait, announces the release date for her upcoming album, 'Yessie.'

Bianca Thompson1497 days ago
Ali Gatie who hurt you? album release x new single

Ali Gatie Drops New Album 'Who Hurt You?' With Single "The Look" f/ Kehlani

The Toronto artist's major label debut album with Warner Who Hurt You?' arrives with a seductive single that hears him fall under Kehlani's spell.

Bianca Thompson1497 days ago
BLUE WILL music video release for new single

Premiere: Watch BLUE WILL's New Video for Liberating Anthem "NOT LOVE?!"

Toronto artist BLUE WILL drops the lead-off track from her upcoming EP and a dance anthem for women to embrace love freely and unapologetically.

Bianca Thompson1500 days ago
Singer Jhene Aiko performs on Day 2 of Sol Blume Festival 2022 at Discovery Park on May 01, 2022 in Sacramento, California

Kultureland Offers Attendees Refunds After Artist Cancellations and Abrupt Venue Changes

Kultureland was advertised as “Canada’s biggest Afro-fusion weekend,” with two days full of music and culture, but attendees say it was a disaster.

Bianca Thompson1501 days ago
AR Paisley "Legends Never Die" lead image

AR Paisley Honours the Late Sidhu Moose Wala on New Single "Legends Never Die"

Mississauga native AR Paisley pays homage to the late Brampton-based Punjabi recording artist, Sidhu Moose Wala, on his latest single “Legends Never Die."

Bianca Thompson1505 days ago
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Lou Phelps poses in single art for new EP

Lou Phelps Drops New EP 'Touché' With Production By Kaytranada

After spending nearly a decade refining his craft, Montreal's Lou Phelps has dropped an EP he says is an intro to a "new chapter of music I'm exploring."

Bianca Thompson1505 days ago
Burna Boy performs on the Other stag during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022

Burna Boy and Jhene Aiko to Headline New Kultureland Festival in Toronto

Toronto introduces the first ever Kultureland: a two-day Afro-Caribbean festival from August 6 to 7 featuring performances by Burna Boy, Jhene Aiko, and more.

Bianca Thompson1513 days ago
Nilly Noy premiere for music video for single "Feelin Like"

Premiere: Nilly Noy Brings the Heat in New Music Video for “Feelin Like” f/ Taya

Toronto artist Nilly Noy brings the heat to a winter wonderland in the latest music video for his single “Feelin Like,” featuring Vancouver soul artist Taya.

Bianca Thompson1514 days ago
Pope Francis wears a traditional headdress that was gifted to him following his apology during his visit to Maskwacis, Canada

Pope Francis Apologizes for 'Catastrophic' Residential School Abuses in Canada

Pope Francis delivered a public apology on Monday for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “disastrous” residential school system for Indigenous children.

Bianca Thompson1515 days ago
Members of the Hells Angels walk among thousands of bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts on the streets of Port Dover, Ontario, for the Friday the 13th gathering on July 13 2018

Hundreds of Hells Angels Members Ride Into Toronto for 'Unsanctioned' Procession

Up to 1,000 Hells Angels members are expected to ride through the city’s east end today, to honour the life of former member Donny Peterson.

Bianca Thompson1519 days ago
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Travelers wearing face masks wait to check-in at Toronto Pearson International Airport on June 30, 2022

Toronto's Pearson Airport Is Such a Nightmare That 'The New York Times' Wrote About It

For locals, it’s no secret that Toronto Pearson International Airport redefines mayhem. However, when The New York Times writes about it, it's reached new lows.

Bianca Thompson1522 days ago
Roy Woods "Bad Bad" Single Cover Art

Roy Woods Drops “Bad Bad” Music Video & Announces New Album Release Date

Roy Woods journey through introspection in his new music video for “Bad Bad.” Woods also announces the release date for his sophomore album "Mixed Emotions."

Bianca Thompson1525 days ago
coachella performances roger waters

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Says He's 'Far, Far More Important' Than Drake and The Weeknd

Former Pink Floyd singer and bassist Roger Waters came for the Canadian icons after frustration over lack of coverage of his recent shows in Toronto.

Bianca Thompson1525 days ago
Charlotte Day Wilson

2022 Polaris Music Prize Short List Unveiled: Charlotte Day Wilson, Shad, and More

The Polaris Music Prize unveiled the 2022 short list, showcasing the best Canadian albums of the last year. The winner will receive $50,000 CAD.

Bianca Thompson1526 days ago
Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors looks on in a break run play against the Indiana Pacers

Scottie Barnes Reacts to Report That Raptors Won't Trade Him for Kevin Durant

Toronto Raptors' forward Scottie Barnes had a priceless reaction to reports that he is off the table in Kevin Durant trade talks with the Raptors.

Bianca Thompson1527 days ago
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St4r 3 missed calls bts

Premiere: St4r Navigates a Complicated Relationship on “3 Missed Calls"

Canadian artist St4r explores the complexities of love on “3 Missed Calls,” as he divulges the comfortability in being consumed by toxic habits.

Bianca Thompson1532 days ago
mustafa

Mustafa’s “Ali” Wins 2022 Prism Prize for Top Canadian Music Video

The Grand Prize winner for the 2022 Prism Prize is Mustafa's video for “Ali.” The self-directed video was selected by a panel of over 130 industry experts.

Bianca Thompson1533 days ago
Insigne for Toronto FC x OVO collab campaign

OVO and Toronto FC Launch Capsule Collection Marking Lorenzo Insigne's Arrival

Drake's OVO brand and Toronto FC celebrate the Italian national team star's arrival in the 6ix with a new capsule collection, released exclusively in Canada.

Bianca Thompson1535 days ago

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