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TV shows can provide a different kind of narrative for directors of horror to play with than movies. With more time to set up storylines and for characters to develop, TV shows tend to have bigger payoffs and screw with an audience’s head more than movies do. This is a look at some of the scariest TV shows of all time.
MattBarone

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Jeffrey Dean Morgan at an event, wearing glasses and a black jacket, smiling against a dark background.
Pop Culture

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Responds to Viral Video Claiming He Masturbates 20 Times a Week

The video went viral in a hilarious segment called 'The Jacket Report.'

Brad Appleton339 days ago
Kelley Mack
Pop Culture

Kelley Mack's Cause of Death: How Did 'The Walking Dead' Star Die?

Kelley Mack has died at the age of 33.

Jessica Mcbride358 days ago
Jeffrey Dean Morgan attends a special screening of AMC's "The Walking Dead" Season 10
Pop Culture

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Cast in Season 4 of ‘The Boys’

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, perhaps best known for his roles in 'Supernatural' and 'The Walking Dead,' has joined the cast of 'The Boys' for its fourth season.

Joe Price1435 days ago
'Walking Dead' actor Moses J. Moseley
Pop Culture

'Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Cause of Death Remains Inconclusive

Nearly two months after The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley was found dead in his car in Georgia, the nature of his death remains unclear.

Brad Callas1592 days ago
Photograph of Walking Dead actor Moses J Moseley
Pop Culture

Family of ‘Walking Dead’ Actor Moses J. Moseley Believes Actor Was Murdered

The family of 'The Walking Dead' actor Moses J. Moseley believes the actor was kidnapped and murdered after his body was discovered last week.

tara mahadevan1637 days ago
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Moses J Moseley is pictured at an event
Pop Culture

‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Moses J. Moseley Dead at 31

The actor appeared on six episodes of the blockbuster AMC series starting in 2012. He also had credits on 'Watchmen,' 'Queen of the South,' and more.

Trace William Cowen1640 days ago
The Walking Dead
Pop Culture

AMC Networks Reaches $200 Million Settlement in ‘The Walking Dead’ Profit Participation Lawsuit

AMC today finally reached a $200 million settlement deal with Frank Darabont and CAA, concluding the profit participation lawsuit over 'The Walking Dead.'

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1839 days ago
The Walking Dead
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailers for 'The Walking Dead' Season 10 and 'Fear The Walking Dead' Season 5

Universal Pictures also shared a teaser for the much-anticipated film adaptation.

Joshua Espinoza2568 days ago
dead
Pop Culture

'The Walking Dead' Comic Series Comes to Surprise Ending

The multiple AMC properties, however, are still full speed ahead.

Trace William Cowen2584 days ago
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walking dead season 10
Pop Culture

‘The Walking Dead’ Is Coming Back to AMC for Season 10

AMC has announced Season 10 of ‘The Walking Dead’ will be premiering later this year.

Jose Martinez2733 days ago
This is a photo of Scott Wilson.
Pop Culture

Scott Wilson of 'The Walking Dead' Dies at 76

Scott Wilson, the actor who played Hershel Greene, dies at the age of 76.

Eric Diep2853 days ago
The Walking Dead
Pop Culture

Negan from 'The Walking Dead' Will Be New Playable Character in 'Tekken 7'

At EVO 2018, 'Tekken' series director Katsuhiro Harada and game designer Michael Murray revealed that Anna Williams and Lei Wong would both be returning to the game alongside a surprise addition: Negan from AMC’s The Walking Dead series.

Eric Skelton2916 days ago
AMC logo
Pop Culture

AMC Is Developing Primetime Animated Series Based on Sci-Fi Short Stories

Ken Liu's sci-fi short stories will be adapted into an animation series for AMC. The famed writer went to Twitter to share the "pretty happy news" with his followers.

Victoria L. Johnson2917 days ago
Chloe Dykstra.
Pop Culture

Chloe Dykstra Did Not Participate in AMC Investigation Into Chris Hardwick: 'I Wish to Move On'

Earlier this week, AMC announced it would be reinstating Chris Hardwick as 'Talking Dead' host after an investigation. His ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra, who ignited the investigation after she authored an essay detailing Hardwick's emotional abuse, responded on Twitter.

juliarp2925 days ago
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'Walking Dead' Cast
Pop Culture

Here's the Extensive Trailer for 'The Walking Dead' Season 9

The nearly six-minute sneak peek premiered Friday during San Diego Comic-Con. During 'The Walking Dead' panel, lead actor Andrew Lincoln confirmed he was exiting the series.

Joshua Espinoza2932 days ago
Zombie Raccoons Terrifying Ohio Residents
Life

Raccoons Terrorizing Ohio Town So Well They're Calling Them 'Zombies'

At least 14 raccoons have been diagnosed with distemper, a viral disease making the animal fearless of humans.

Marco Margaritoff3038 days ago

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