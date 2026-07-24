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TV shows can provide a different kind of narrative for directors of horror to play with than movies. With more time to set up storylines and for characters to develop, TV shows tend to have bigger payoffs and screw with an audience’s head more than movies do. This is a look at some of the scariest TV shows of all time.MattBarone
Former The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun embarks on a solo career with his latest film, Mayhem, a bloody mess that sets him apart from racist Asian tropesCarolyn Bernucca
Season 8 of The Walking Dead kicks off with Rick Grimes finally taking the reins of the show once more, leaving Negan on the run and hope for 100 more epsAnslem Rocque
Before they all meet their death, peruse our list of The Top 10 Walking Dead cast members ranked.BJosephs