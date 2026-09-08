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BJosephs

Joined July 2014 | 2327 posts
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Latest Stories

Jay-Z attends Game Five of the 2011 ALDS between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.

Jay-Z's 35 Best Sports References, Ranked

From Michael Jordan to Harold Miner, Jay-Z loves his sports references He performs at Yankee Stadium this weekend.

BJosephs69 days ago
Rapper LL Cool J dressed in a red and white Santa Claus outfit, sitting on a patterned couch, smiling at the camera.

The 30 Best Christmas Rap Songs

Hip-hop Christmas songs have been around forever from Run-DMC's "Christmas In Hollis" to DMX’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to Lil Nas X's "Holiday." Here is a list of our favorites.

BJosephs272 days ago
Juice WRLD with blond dreadlocks wearing a red hoodie with patches, stands in front of a graffiti-style background.

The 50 Most Depressing Rap Songs

Throughout the decades, hip-hop has produced plenty of songs about emotional darkness. From Jay-Z to XXXTENTACION, here are 50 of the most depressing rap songs of all time.

BJosephs380 days ago
Four men posing together, all smiling. One wears a bucket hat, another a beanie, and one has sunglasses and a cap. Casual setting.

50 Unreleased Rap Albums We’d Kill To Hear

Out of all the hip-hop albums that never saw the light of day, these are the projects that we're still dying to give a listen.

BJosephs389 days ago
SZA in a red outfit and Kendrick Lamar in a blue jacket on stage, singing energetically with a dark audience background.

Every No. 1 Rap Song in Hot 100 History

Historically, it's been rare for rap songs to reach No. 1. Here's a look at every time, from Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" to Kendrick Lamar's "luther."

BJosephs482 days ago
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Kendrick Lamar

22 Things You Didn't Know About Kendrick Lamar

From his childhood nickname to his requests about Polo socks, here are 22 things you didn't know about Kendrick Lamar

BJosephs2109 days ago
Menace II Society

The Best Hip-Hop Movies

We rank all the classic hip-hop movies from 'Straight Outta Compton' to '8 Mile.'

BJosephs2208 days ago
Rapper Athlete Beefs

A History of Rapper-Athlete Beefs

From 50 Cent vs. Floyd Mayweather to Drake vs. Everybody, here are the top celebrity feuds between rappers and athletes.

BJosephs2339 days ago
drake getty

The Best Hip-Hop Love Songs

From LL Cool J's "I Need Love" to Kendrick Lamar’s “Love,” check out the best hip-hop and rap love songs.

BJosephs2407 days ago
Ja Morant against the Cavaliers.

People Are Going Crazy Over Ja Morant Nearly Killing Kevin Love on Dunk Attempt

Morant nearly caught a body in his rookie year.

BJosephs2463 days ago
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Oklahoma City Thunder looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Chris Paul Snitches on Untucked Jersey to Help Thunder Win

“If you check in without your jersey tucked it’s a delay of game. Call it what you want to.”

BJosephs2476 days ago
Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker Taken Off Court on Stretcher Following Head-First Collision

The incident happened during Friday night's game against the Nuggets.

BJosephs2491 days ago
Tesla co founder and CEO Elon Musk unveils all electric battery powered Tesla's Cybertruck.

Elon Musk Accidentally Broke the Tesla Cybertruck's Windows in Its Debut

The starting price is $40,000.

BJosephs2492 days ago
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Says He's Coming Out of Retirement Next Year

Mayweather briefly came out of retirement in 2017.

BJosephs2492 days ago
Rapper Future seen on Set of DVSN "No Crying."

Watch the Video for Future's "Last Name" f/ Lil Durk

Future isn't ending the decade quietly.

BJosephs2499 days ago
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Dion Waiters of the Miami Heat looks on against the Houston Rockets.

Dion Waiters 'Overdosed' on Gummies on Team Plane (UPDATE)

He was listed as out of the night's game against the Lakers due to illness.

BJosephs2505 days ago
kanye kimmel

Watch Kanye West Perform 'Jesus Is King' Track "Closed on Sunday" on 'Kimmel'

West was spotted at the Oculus during the early hours of Friday.

BJosephs2516 days ago
Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis Suffered a Grade 1 Thumb Sprain in Preseason Game Against Nets (UPDATE)

Anthony Davis will undergo an MRI on Sunday.

BJosephs2532 days ago

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