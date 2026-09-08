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Jay-Z's 35 Best Sports References, Ranked
From Michael Jordan to Harold Miner, Jay-Z loves his sports references He performs at Yankee Stadium this weekend.
The 30 Best Christmas Rap Songs
Hip-hop Christmas songs have been around forever from Run-DMC's "Christmas In Hollis" to DMX’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to Lil Nas X's "Holiday." Here is a list of our favorites.
The 50 Most Depressing Rap Songs
Throughout the decades, hip-hop has produced plenty of songs about emotional darkness. From Jay-Z to XXXTENTACION, here are 50 of the most depressing rap songs of all time.
50 Unreleased Rap Albums We’d Kill To Hear
Out of all the hip-hop albums that never saw the light of day, these are the projects that we're still dying to give a listen.
Every No. 1 Rap Song in Hot 100 History
Historically, it's been rare for rap songs to reach No. 1. Here's a look at every time, from Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby" to Kendrick Lamar's "luther."
22 Things You Didn't Know About Kendrick Lamar
From his childhood nickname to his requests about Polo socks, here are 22 things you didn't know about Kendrick Lamar
The Best Hip-Hop Movies
We rank all the classic hip-hop movies from 'Straight Outta Compton' to '8 Mile.'
A History of Rapper-Athlete Beefs
From 50 Cent vs. Floyd Mayweather to Drake vs. Everybody, here are the top celebrity feuds between rappers and athletes.
The Best Hip-Hop Love Songs
From LL Cool J's "I Need Love" to Kendrick Lamar’s “Love,” check out the best hip-hop and rap love songs.
People Are Going Crazy Over Ja Morant Nearly Killing Kevin Love on Dunk Attempt
Morant nearly caught a body in his rookie year.
Chris Paul Snitches on Untucked Jersey to Help Thunder Win
“If you check in without your jersey tucked it’s a delay of game. Call it what you want to.”
Kemba Walker Taken Off Court on Stretcher Following Head-First Collision
The incident happened during Friday night's game against the Nuggets.
Elon Musk Accidentally Broke the Tesla Cybertruck's Windows in Its Debut
The starting price is $40,000.
Floyd Mayweather Says He's Coming Out of Retirement Next Year
Mayweather briefly came out of retirement in 2017.
Watch the Video for Future's "Last Name" f/ Lil Durk
Future isn't ending the decade quietly.
Dion Waiters 'Overdosed' on Gummies on Team Plane (UPDATE)
He was listed as out of the night's game against the Lakers due to illness.
Watch Kanye West Perform 'Jesus Is King' Track "Closed on Sunday" on 'Kimmel'
West was spotted at the Oculus during the early hours of Friday.
Anthony Davis Suffered a Grade 1 Thumb Sprain in Preseason Game Against Nets (UPDATE)
Anthony Davis will undergo an MRI on Sunday.