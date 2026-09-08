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The Best Thanksgiving TV Specials to Watch in 2025
From classic holiday episodes to new streaming specials, here are the Thanksgiving TV shows and movies you need to queue up this November.
60 Most Gruesome Horror Films Ever Made (Ranked by Gore Level)
From cult classics to banned horror masterpieces, these extreme films feature the most shocking gore, violence, and disturbing imagery ever captured on screen. Warning: not for the faint of heart
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2023)
Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.
The Best Foreign Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now
You might mainly know Netflix for TV shows, but there's plenty of must-see cinema streaming, too. These are the best foreign films on Netflix.
The Best Action Movies on Netflix Right Now
Diehard action fan or newbie to the genre, Netflix has got it all. From 'Sweet Girl' to 'Cliffhanger,' these are the best action movies on Netflix.
The Best Disney Animated Movies Ever
From classics like 'Aladdin' & 'Lion King' to new animated films like 'Coco' & 'Moana,' here are the best Disney animated movies ever made.
Kanye West Earned Himself Free Lifetime Premium Pornhub Membership
During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Kanye West said that despite being the father of two daughters, he still "looks at Pornhub." The porn website responded with a gift.
Wake Forest Assistant Basketball Coach Arrested for Punching Tourist Who Later Died
Jamill Jones, who has been working at Wake Forest as an assistant basketball coach since 2017, has been arrested for punching a Florida tourist in the face in Queens, New York. The tourist died a few days later in the hospital.
Issa Rae Discusses Her Controversial Joke About Asian Men and Black Women
With the Season 3 premiere of her hit HBO show 'Insecure' airing on August 12, Issa Rae went on 'The Breakfast Club' on Friday morning to talk about what fans can expect both of her personal evolution and that of the show.
Paul Rudd Will Play Both Lead Roles in Netflix Series 'Living With Yourself'
Fresh off the success of his role in Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' Paul Rudd has signed on to star in and executive produce a new Netflix comedy titled 'Living With Yourself.'
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Partied Together at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid have been on-again and off-again for years, but after a string of paparazzi photos caught them kissing all over Europe, the two appeared inseparable at mutual friend Kylie Jenner's birthday party this week.
'Venom' May Get PG-13 Rating to Pave Way for So-Called 'Sony Universe of Marvel Characters'
The studio's so-called "Sony Universe of Marvel Characters" has been thought of as a 'Spider-Man' extended universe, but plenty of other movies, many of them women-centric, are currently in development.
Puerto Rico Government Revises Hurricane Maria Death Count to 1,427
Almost a year after Hurricane Maria swept through the island of Puerto Rico, leaving devastation in its wake, the government of the island has revised its own surprisingly low statistics for how many deaths the storm caused.
Samsung Debuts New Smartwatch With Digital Assistant, Fitness Tracking, and More
Samsung has announced its newest product, the Galaxy Watch, a smartwatch designed to look like a stylish watch that happens to have high-tech features with a focus on wellness and fitness tracking.
Ryan Seacrest on His #InMyFeelings Challenge: 'I Have Never Been Shamed So Much in My Life'
The viral #InMyFeelings challenge has taken over the internet, but that doesn't mean everyone is very good at it. Even Ryan Seacrest, who ended up on Drake's music video for the song, had to deal with the haters.
Fourth XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty (UPDATE)
20-year-old Trayvon Newsome, who turned himself in to police just two days prior, has entered a not guilty plea in the murder of Florida rapper XXXTentacion. Newsome is accused of being one of two armed men within the four suspects involved in the rapper's fatal shooting.
Woman Tells Cops She's a 'Very Clean, Thoroughbred, White Girl' to Get Out of a DUI
A 32-year-old South Carolina woman, who was driving 30 miles an hour over the speed limit with double the legally allowed alcohol limit, tried to talk her way out of a parking ticket by invoking her good grades, her university degree, and her race.
Lindsay Lohan Thinks #MeToo Makes Women Look 'Weak'
In a new interview with a British newspaper, Lindsay Lohan shared some controversial views about the #MeToo movement. She said coming forward with sexual assault stories makes women look weak.