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juliarp

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Joined June 2016 | 1004 posts
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Latest Stories

The cast of "Friends" having a meal together in Monica's kitchen, raising glasses in a toast.

The Best Thanksgiving TV Specials to Watch in 2025

From classic holiday episodes to new streaming specials, here are the Thanksgiving TV shows and movies you need to queue up this November.

juliarp297 days ago
A blurred figure with outstretched hands behind textured glass, creating a dramatic and eerie effect.

60 Most Gruesome Horror Films Ever Made (Ranked by Gore Level)

From cult classics to banned horror masterpieces, these extreme films feature the most shocking gore, violence, and disturbing imagery ever captured on screen. Warning: not for the faint of heart

juliarp321 days ago
Kusama: Infinity (2018)

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2023)

Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.

juliarp1161 days ago
Raw

The Best Foreign Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

You might mainly know Netflix for TV shows, but there's plenty of must-see cinema streaming, too. These are the best foreign films on Netflix.

juliarp1763 days ago
Sweet Girl

The Best Action Movies on Netflix Right Now

Diehard action fan or newbie to the genre, Netflix has got it all. From 'Sweet Girl' to 'Cliffhanger,' these are the best action movies on Netflix.

juliarp1830 days ago
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Disney Logo

The Best Disney Animated Movies Ever

From classics like 'Aladdin' & 'Lion King' to new animated films like 'Coco' & 'Moana,' here are the best Disney animated movies ever made.

juliarp2801 days ago
Kanye West on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Kanye West Earned Himself Free Lifetime Premium Pornhub Membership

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Kanye West said that despite being the father of two daughters, he still "looks at Pornhub." The porn website responded with a gift.

juliarp2960 days ago
basketball

Wake Forest Assistant Basketball Coach Arrested for Punching Tourist Who Later Died

Jamill Jones, who has been working at Wake Forest as an assistant basketball coach since 2017, has been arrested for punching a Florida tourist in the face in Queens, New York. The tourist died a few days later in the hospital.

juliarp2960 days ago
Issa Rae

Issa Rae Discusses Her Controversial Joke About Asian Men and Black Women

With the Season 3 premiere of her hit HBO show 'Insecure' airing on August 12, Issa Rae went on 'The Breakfast Club' on Friday morning to talk about what fans can expect both of her personal evolution and that of the show.

juliarp2960 days ago
Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd Will Play Both Lead Roles in Netflix Series 'Living With Yourself'

Fresh off the success of his role in Marvel's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' Paul Rudd has signed on to star in and executive produce a new Netflix comedy titled 'Living With Yourself.'

juliarp2960 days ago
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weeknd

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Partied Together at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid have been on-again and off-again for years, but after a string of paparazzi photos caught them kissing all over Europe, the two appeared inseparable at mutual friend Kylie Jenner's birthday party this week.

juliarp2960 days ago
Riz Ahmed and Tom Hardy, cast of 'Venom'

'Venom' May Get PG-13 Rating to Pave Way for So-Called 'Sony Universe of Marvel Characters'

The studio's so-called "Sony Universe of Marvel Characters" has been thought of as a 'Spider-Man' extended universe, but plenty of other movies, many of them women-centric, are currently in development.

juliarp2961 days ago
Catano town, in Juana Matos, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico Government Revises Hurricane Maria Death Count to 1,427

Almost a year after Hurricane Maria swept through the island of Puerto Rico, leaving devastation in its wake, the government of the island has revised its own surprisingly low statistics for how many deaths the storm caused.

juliarp2961 days ago
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch in 46mm.

Samsung Debuts New Smartwatch With Digital Assistant, Fitness Tracking, and More

Samsung has announced its newest product, the Galaxy Watch, a smartwatch designed to look like a stylish watch that happens to have high-tech features with a focus on wellness and fitness tracking.

juliarp2961 days ago
Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest on His #InMyFeelings Challenge: 'I Have Never Been Shamed So Much in My Life'

The viral #InMyFeelings challenge has taken over the internet, but that doesn't mean everyone is very good at it. Even Ryan Seacrest, who ended up on Drake's music video for the song, had to deal with the haters.

juliarp2961 days ago
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XXXTentacion funeral and fan memorial.

Fourth XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty (UPDATE)

20-year-old Trayvon Newsome, who turned himself in to police just two days prior, has entered a not guilty plea in the murder of Florida rapper XXXTentacion. Newsome is accused of being one of two armed men within the four suspects involved in the rapper's fatal shooting.

juliarp2961 days ago
A police officer at a DUI checkpoint.

Woman Tells Cops She's a 'Very Clean, Thoroughbred, White Girl' to Get Out of a DUI

A 32-year-old South Carolina woman, who was driving 30 miles an hour over the speed limit with double the legally allowed alcohol limit, tried to talk her way out of a parking ticket by invoking her good grades, her university degree, and her race.

juliarp2962 days ago
Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Thinks #MeToo Makes Women Look 'Weak'

In a new interview with a British newspaper, Lindsay Lohan shared some controversial views about the #MeToo movement. She said coming forward with sexual assault stories makes women look weak.

juliarp2962 days ago

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