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MattBarone

Joined July 2014 | 1016 posts
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Latest Stories

"Face Off" episode of 'Breaking Bad'

The 15 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes

Celebrate Breaking Bad Day with this look back at the 15 best episodes of 'Breaking Bad', including the iconic "Face Off"

MattBarone11 days ago
Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

MattBarone180 days ago
A blurred figure with outstretched hands behind textured glass, creating a dramatic and eerie effect.

60 Most Gruesome Horror Films Ever Made (Ranked by Gore Level)

From cult classics to banned horror masterpieces, these extreme films feature the most shocking gore, violence, and disturbing imagery ever captured on screen. Warning: not for the faint of heart

MattBarone321 days ago
Eminem in a hoodie and beanie sits pensively among piles of tires in an industrial setting.

The 30 Best Hip-Hop Movie Soundtracks Of All Time

The hip-hop soundtrack used to be a staple. Over the years, there have been countless classics, from 'Juice' to '8 Mile' to the 'Black Panther' soundtrack. Here’s our ranking of the greatest of all time.

MattBarone371 days ago
Remi Malek in a black hoodie looks sideways, with another man in a cap and sunglasses blurred in the background.

The Best TV Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Looking for your next binge? Explore the top TV shows on Netflix this month, from fan favorites to hidden gems. Find your perfect series to stream now.

MattBarone373 days ago
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Kusama: Infinity (2018)

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2023)

Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.

MattBarone1161 days ago
Soul

The Best Animated Movies of All Time

From 'Toy Story' to 'Spirited Away' to 'Finding Nemo,' 'The Lion King', and 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' these are the top animated movies of all time.

MattBarone1459 days ago
What to Watch and Stream this Weekend

The Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Whether you prefer meta-verse sci-fi films like "The One," or cult classics like "V for Vendetta", here are the best sci-fi movies on Netflix.

MattBarone1632 days ago
'Halloween'; baddest villains of all time

The Best Villains in Movie History

All good movies have a villain who you love to hate or hate to love. From Agent Smith to Michael Myers, here's the best movie villains of all time.

MattBarone1703 days ago
Procession

The Best Documentaries on Netflix

Featuring music's best like Travis Scott's "Look Mom I Can Fly," "Gaga: Five Foot Two," and "Quincy," here are the best documentaries streaming on Netflix.

MattBarone1707 days ago
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Euphoria; tv series with teenagers

The Best Teen TV Dramas of All Time

The best teen tv shows and high school series to watch right now, including 'Euphoria,’ 'Gossip Girl,’ 'Marvel's Runaways,’ and 'Riverdale.’

MattBarone1712 days ago
pulp

The 53 Most Hard-To-Watch Scenes in Movie History

Some of the most disturbing and hard-to-watch movie scenes in film history. Including scenes similar to A Serbian Film, 12 Years A Slave &amp; more.

MattBarone1799 days ago
Sweet Girl

The Best Action Movies on Netflix Right Now

Diehard action fan or newbie to the genre, Netflix has got it all. From 'Sweet Girl' to 'Cliffhanger,' these are the best action movies on Netflix.

MattBarone1830 days ago
The Shining

The Scariest Movies of All Time

These 50 horror films have thrilled and scared moviegoers. Check out list of the scariest movies of all time - fair warning, you’ll probably lose some sleep.

MattBarone2325 days ago
funniest tv comedies friends

The Funniest TV Comedies of All Time

The best comedy TV shows that will have you binge-watching the day away. From 'Broad City' to 'The Good Place,' these are the funniest shows to watch.

MattBarone2751 days ago
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50 best tv shows netflix parks and recreation

The 25 Best Comedy TV Shows Streaming On Netflix Right Now

From raunchy animated programs to underrated sitcoms, these laugh-fests should make any otherwise dull evening enjoyable.

MattBarone2862 days ago
Woody Allen and Diane Keaton in Annie Hall; best indie movies of all time

50 Indie Movies You Need to See Before You Die

Independent film's best works prove that talented directors don't need to move to NY or LA. Here are the top 50 Indie movies you need to watch right now.

MattBarone2907 days ago
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

The Best TV Dramas of All Time

Living in TV’s golden age is simultaneously exciting and stressful, thanks to the sheer amount of quality shows available for audiences to consume. So how exactly does someone figure out what they should watch? That’s where Complex comes in. Here are the best TV dramas of all time. Get these on your watch list.

MattBarone3025 days ago

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