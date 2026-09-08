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The 15 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes
Celebrate Breaking Bad Day with this look back at the 15 best episodes of 'Breaking Bad', including the iconic "Face Off"
The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s
From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'
60 Most Gruesome Horror Films Ever Made (Ranked by Gore Level)
From cult classics to banned horror masterpieces, these extreme films feature the most shocking gore, violence, and disturbing imagery ever captured on screen. Warning: not for the faint of heart
The 30 Best Hip-Hop Movie Soundtracks Of All Time
The hip-hop soundtrack used to be a staple. Over the years, there have been countless classics, from 'Juice' to '8 Mile' to the 'Black Panther' soundtrack. Here’s our ranking of the greatest of all time.
The Best TV Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now
Looking for your next binge? Explore the top TV shows on Netflix this month, from fan favorites to hidden gems. Find your perfect series to stream now.
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2023)
Discover the best films on Amazon Prime right now. From 'Minority Report' to 'The Machinist,' these are the best Amazon Prime movies worth streaming.
The Best Animated Movies of All Time
From 'Toy Story' to 'Spirited Away' to 'Finding Nemo,' 'The Lion King', and 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' these are the top animated movies of all time.
The Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now
Whether you prefer meta-verse sci-fi films like "The One," or cult classics like "V for Vendetta", here are the best sci-fi movies on Netflix.
The Best Villains in Movie History
All good movies have a villain who you love to hate or hate to love. From Agent Smith to Michael Myers, here's the best movie villains of all time.
The Best Documentaries on Netflix
Featuring music's best like Travis Scott's "Look Mom I Can Fly," "Gaga: Five Foot Two," and "Quincy," here are the best documentaries streaming on Netflix.
The Best Teen TV Dramas of All Time
The best teen tv shows and high school series to watch right now, including 'Euphoria,’ 'Gossip Girl,’ 'Marvel's Runaways,’ and 'Riverdale.’
The 53 Most Hard-To-Watch Scenes in Movie History
Some of the most disturbing and hard-to-watch movie scenes in film history. Including scenes similar to A Serbian Film, 12 Years A Slave & more.
The Best Action Movies on Netflix Right Now
Diehard action fan or newbie to the genre, Netflix has got it all. From 'Sweet Girl' to 'Cliffhanger,' these are the best action movies on Netflix.
The Scariest Movies of All Time
These 50 horror films have thrilled and scared moviegoers. Check out list of the scariest movies of all time - fair warning, you’ll probably lose some sleep.
The Funniest TV Comedies of All Time
The best comedy TV shows that will have you binge-watching the day away. From 'Broad City' to 'The Good Place,' these are the funniest shows to watch.
The 25 Best Comedy TV Shows Streaming On Netflix Right Now
From raunchy animated programs to underrated sitcoms, these laugh-fests should make any otherwise dull evening enjoyable.
50 Indie Movies You Need to See Before You Die
Independent film's best works prove that talented directors don't need to move to NY or LA. Here are the top 50 Indie movies you need to watch right now.
The Best TV Dramas of All Time
Living in TV’s golden age is simultaneously exciting and stressful, thanks to the sheer amount of quality shows available for audiences to consume. So how exactly does someone figure out what they should watch? That’s where Complex comes in. Here are the best TV dramas of all time. Get these on your watch list.