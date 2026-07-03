Fear the Walking Dead

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Jeffrey Dean Morgan at an event, wearing glasses and a black jacket, smiling against a dark background.
Pop Culture

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Responds to Viral Video Claiming He Masturbates 20 Times a Week

The video went viral in a hilarious segment called 'The Jacket Report.'

Brad Appleton328 days ago
Actor Tyler Sanders dead at 18
Pop Culture

'Fear the Walking Dead' Actor Tyler Sanders Dead at 18 (UPDATE)

The Daytime Emmy-nominated actor died Thursday at his Los Angeles home. Police are investigating the case, and have reportedly found no evidence of foul play.

Joshua Espinoza1492 days ago
The Walking Dead
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailers for 'The Walking Dead' Season 10 and 'Fear The Walking Dead' Season 5

Universal Pictures also shared a teaser for the much-anticipated film adaptation.

Joshua Espinoza2556 days ago
The Walking Dead Season 5 Premiere
Pop Culture

You Can Catch the 'Walking Dead' Finale and 'Fear the Walking Dead' Premiere on the Big Screen

The event will be commercial-less and include "exclusive bonus content."

tara mahadevan3047 days ago
Justice League
Pop Culture

Here Are Some of the Best Trailers Released During New York Comic-Con You May Have Missed

Comic Con is always a hotbed for new trailers and exciting announcements. Here's some of the things you may have missed.

juliarp3205 days ago
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Walking Dead
Pop Culture

'The Walking Dead' and 'Fear The Walking Dead' Will Cross Paths

A new 'TWD' sneak peek was also released.

Abel Shifferaw3206 days ago
The Walking Dead
Pop Culture

New 'The Walking Dead' and 'Fear the Walking Dead' Trailers Are Finally Here

Trailers for both 'Fear the Walking Dead' and 'The Walking Dead' premiered at Comic-Con.

juliarp3284 days ago
Fear the Walking Dead
Pop Culture

'Fear the Walking Dead' Doesn't Work Because No One Gives A Sh*t About The Characters

'The Walking Dead' spin-off continues to expand its world, instead of developing their characters.

Anslem Rocque3331 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

George A. Romero Says 'The Walking Dead' and Brad Pitt 'Killed' the Zombie Genre

George A. Romero, the godfather of zombies, says Brad Pitt and 'The Walking Dead' ruined the zombie genre.

Trace William Cowen3547 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

AMC Shares First Episode of New 'Fear the Walking Dead' Web Series 'Passage'

Following the success of last year's 'Flight 462' series, AMC is hitting us with the 16-part 'Fear the Walking Dead' web series 'Passage.'

Trace William Cowen3561 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Fear the Walking Dead' Midseason Trailer Shows a World in Chaos

The midseason trailer for 'Fear the Walking Dead' shows a family divided and a world in chaos—that's zombies for ya.

Trace William Cowen3648 days ago
Pop Culture

AMC Renews 'Fear the Walking Dead' for Third Season Because Everyone Is Watching It

We're also getting more 'Talking Dead,' so there's that.

Trace William Cowen3747 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'Fear the Walking Dead' Is the Best Zombie Show on TV

Get over that awful 'The Walking Dead' finale with the spinoff series.

ianservantes3752 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Will Season 2 of 'Fear the Walking Dead' Feature Swimming Zombies?

When you're surviving the zombie apocalypse on a boat, it's important to know if zombies can swim.

Christopher Spata3773 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'Fear the Walking Dead' Season Two Trailer Teases a Sea Full of Zombies

Though this season all goes down on a boat, the showrunner promises no 'Love Boat' action.

Trace William Cowen3788 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Fear the Walking Dead' Season Two Teaser Proves You Can Run But You Can't Hide From Walkers

Here's the first teaser trailer for season two of 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

Debbie Encalada3795 days ago
AMC Announces 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 2 Premiere Date
Pop Culture

AMC Announces 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 2 Premiere Date

Here's the premiere date for 'Fear the Walking Dead' season 2.

Debbie Encalada3844 days ago

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