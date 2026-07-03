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Jeffrey Dean Morgan Responds to Viral Video Claiming He Masturbates 20 Times a Week
The video went viral in a hilarious segment called 'The Jacket Report.'
'Fear the Walking Dead' Actor Tyler Sanders Dead at 18 (UPDATE)
The Daytime Emmy-nominated actor died Thursday at his Los Angeles home. Police are investigating the case, and have reportedly found no evidence of foul play.
Watch the Trailers for 'The Walking Dead' Season 10 and 'Fear The Walking Dead' Season 5
Universal Pictures also shared a teaser for the much-anticipated film adaptation.
You Can Catch the 'Walking Dead' Finale and 'Fear the Walking Dead' Premiere on the Big Screen
The event will be commercial-less and include "exclusive bonus content."
Here Are Some of the Best Trailers Released During New York Comic-Con You May Have Missed
Comic Con is always a hotbed for new trailers and exciting announcements. Here's some of the things you may have missed.
'The Walking Dead' and 'Fear The Walking Dead' Will Cross Paths
A new 'TWD' sneak peek was also released.
New 'The Walking Dead' and 'Fear the Walking Dead' Trailers Are Finally Here
Trailers for both 'Fear the Walking Dead' and 'The Walking Dead' premiered at Comic-Con.
'Fear the Walking Dead' Doesn't Work Because No One Gives A Sh*t About The Characters
'The Walking Dead' spin-off continues to expand its world, instead of developing their characters.
George A. Romero Says 'The Walking Dead' and Brad Pitt 'Killed' the Zombie Genre
George A. Romero, the godfather of zombies, says Brad Pitt and 'The Walking Dead' ruined the zombie genre.
AMC Shares First Episode of New 'Fear the Walking Dead' Web Series 'Passage'
Following the success of last year's 'Flight 462' series, AMC is hitting us with the 16-part 'Fear the Walking Dead' web series 'Passage.'
'Fear the Walking Dead' Midseason Trailer Shows a World in Chaos
The midseason trailer for 'Fear the Walking Dead' shows a family divided and a world in chaos—that's zombies for ya.
AMC Renews 'Fear the Walking Dead' for Third Season Because Everyone Is Watching It
We're also getting more 'Talking Dead,' so there's that.
'Fear the Walking Dead' Is the Best Zombie Show on TV
Get over that awful 'The Walking Dead' finale with the spinoff series.
Will Season 2 of 'Fear the Walking Dead' Feature Swimming Zombies?
When you're surviving the zombie apocalypse on a boat, it's important to know if zombies can swim.
'Fear the Walking Dead' Season Two Trailer Teases a Sea Full of Zombies
Though this season all goes down on a boat, the showrunner promises no 'Love Boat' action.
'Fear the Walking Dead' Season Two Teaser Proves You Can Run But You Can't Hide From Walkers
Here's the first teaser trailer for season two of 'Fear the Walking Dead.'
AMC Announces 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 2 Premiere Date
Here's the premiere date for 'Fear the Walking Dead' season 2.
AMC Says They're Definitely Down for Even More 'The Walking Dead' Spin-Offs, Prequels, Sequels, or Anything at All
No such thing as too much 'Dead.'