Walking Dead

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Kelley Mack
Pop Culture

Kelley Mack's Cause of Death: How Did 'The Walking Dead' Star Die?

Kelley Mack has died at the age of 33.

Jessica Mcbride352 days ago
'Walking Dead' actor Moses J. Moseley
Pop Culture

'Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Cause of Death Remains Inconclusive

Nearly two months after The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley was found dead in his car in Georgia, the nature of his death remains unclear.

Brad Callas1587 days ago
Photograph of Walking Dead actor Moses J Moseley
Pop Culture

Family of ‘Walking Dead’ Actor Moses J. Moseley Believes Actor Was Murdered

The family of 'The Walking Dead' actor Moses J. Moseley believes the actor was kidnapped and murdered after his body was discovered last week.

tara mahadevan1632 days ago
dead
Pop Culture

'The Walking Dead' Comic Series Comes to Surprise Ending

The multiple AMC properties, however, are still full speed ahead.

Trace William Cowen2579 days ago
SiriusXM 'Town Hall' with the Cast of The Walking Dead
Pop Culture

'The Walking Dead' Might Leave Georgia Due to 'Heartbeat' Abortion Bill

AMC is the latest network to join the list of companies prepared to cut ties with Georgia if the state passes its controversial abortion bill.

Xavier Hamilton2610 days ago
Advertisement
Sonequa Martin Green
Pop Culture

Sonequa Martin-Green to Join LeBron James in 'Space Jam 2'

The movie is slated to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

Joshua Espinoza2676 days ago
walking dead season 10
Pop Culture

‘The Walking Dead’ Is Coming Back to AMC for Season 10

AMC has announced Season 10 of ‘The Walking Dead’ will be premiering later this year.

Jose Martinez2727 days ago
walking dead cast ranked rick grimes
Pop Culture

Andrew Lincoln to Return for 'The Walking Dead' Movies

Andrew Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes throughout nine seasons of 'The Walking Dead,' has signed on to continue his character's story in feature-length films.

Hannah Lifshutz2819 days ago
Nick Cannon visits 'The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show' at Z100 Studio on August 21, 2018.
Pop Culture

Fox Is Developing a Late Night Show Starring Nick Cannon

Though a premiere date is yet to be announced Fox is currently developing a late night show with Nick Cannon set to host.

Gavin Evans2846 days ago
'Walking Dead' Cast
Pop Culture

Here's the Extensive Trailer for 'The Walking Dead' Season 9

The nearly six-minute sneak peek premiered Friday during San Diego Comic-Con. During 'The Walking Dead' panel, lead actor Andrew Lincoln confirmed he was exiting the series.

Joshua Espinoza2926 days ago
Advertisement
Chris Hardwick
Pop Culture

Chris Hardwick Loses AMC Show and Multiple Comic-Con Panels Following Abuse Claims

AMC is pulling 'Talking With Chris Hardwick' off the air after his ex-girlfriend accused a former boyfriend of mental and sexual abuse allegations, which many believe to be Hardwick.

Victoria L. Johnson2960 days ago
Chris Hardwick
Pop Culture

Chris Hardwick Releases Statement Denying Abuse Claims

Chris Hardwick was the talk of Twitter when his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra, accused him of mental and sexual abuse in a lengthy piece. Hardwick is denying the allegations.

Victoria L. Johnson2961 days ago
Chloe Dykstra and Chris Hardwick
Pop Culture

Chris Hardwick’s Ex Chloe Dykstra Opens Up About Years of Abuse From a Former Boyfriend (UPDATE)

Actress Chloe Dykstra published an emotional essay on her personal Medium account on Thursday in which she opened up about an ex-boyfriend’s long term abuse.

juliarp2962 days ago
Andrew Lincoln
Pop Culture

‘The Walking Dead’ Star Andrew Lincoln Is Reportedly Leaving in Season 9

Lincoln has been portraying Rick Grimes since 'The Walking Dead' premiere in 2010. After eight long years, Grimes will finally meet his fate.

Marco Margaritoff2978 days ago
The Walking Dead Season 5 Premiere
Pop Culture

You Can Catch the 'Walking Dead' Finale and 'Fear the Walking Dead' Premiere on the Big Screen

The event will be commercial-less and include "exclusive bonus content."

tara mahadevan3054 days ago
Advertisement
Danai Gurira
Pop Culture

Seeing 'Black Panther' Had Danai Gurira Clutching Her Co-Star for Support All Night

The actress kept grabbing Michael B. Jordan's leg “every single moment something exciting happened."

Sajae Elder3096 days ago
walking dead
Pop Culture

'The Walking Dead' Is Getting a New Showrunner

AMC's 'The Walking Dead' new showrunner Angela Kang will hopefully boost the show's fallen ratings.

tara mahadevan3115 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App