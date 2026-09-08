Jessica Mcbride
Latest Stories
Chief Meteorologist at Idaho TV Station Dies in Plane Crash
Roland Steadham, chief meteorologist at CBS2 in Boise, died after a small plane crashed into the Payette River in Idaho.
Prince Harry Near Tears as He Says Meghan Markle's Life Became 'Absolute Misery'
Prince Harry is describing the damage he says tabloid news coverage did to his wife, the former Meghan Markle.
Elizabeth Smart Today: Where Is She Now?
Elizabeth Smart's story is being told through a Netflix documentary. Where is she today?
Daycare Worker Theah Russell Accused of Suffocating Kids to 'Seek Attention'
Theah Russell is accused of suffocating children, including 11-month-old Harvey Muklebust, at the Rocking Horse Ranch in Savage.
L.A. Olympics 2028 Tickets Website Slammed With 'Overwhelming' Demand
People trying to get tickets for the 2028 L.A. Olympics were met with long wait times on the website.
Dr. Michael David McKee Charged in Ohio Double Homicide, Motive Unclear
Dr. Michael McKee is an Illinoi-based surgeon accused in the murders of his ex-wife Monique Tepe and her dentist husband, Spencer Tepe.
‘Torso Killer’ Richard Cottingham Confesses to Murder of New Jersey Nursing Student
Richard Cottingham, who is known as the ‘Torso Killer,’ has confessed to the 1965 murder of 18-year-old Alys Eberhardt.
Ohio Police Release ‘Eerie’ Video in Case of Unsolved Murders of Dentist and Wife
Spencer and Monique Tepe were found shot to death in their Columbus, Ohio, home with their young children nearby.
Social Media Influencer Dies at 38 After Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery
Yulia Burtseva, who died in Moscow, had posted on Instagram the morning of the surgery.
Tyler Loop and Girlfriend Julia Otto Face Online Hate After Epic Missed Field Goal
Ravens' kicker Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal, ending the Baltimore team's season.
Woman, 77, Goes Overboard on Holland America Cruise Ship
A 77-year-old woman went overboard and disappeared from a cruise ship sailing near Cuba.
Tommy Lee Jones’ Family: Wife Dawn Laurel-Jones and His Two Children
How many kids did Tommy Lee Jones have? He had two children, Austin and Victoria.
911 Call Sheds Light on Possible Cause of Death for Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter
Victoria Jones, the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead at a hotel in San Francisco.
Arkansas Family Doctor Under Scrutiny After Multiple Family Deaths
The deaths of Dr. Randall 'Randy' Beallis’ wife and children remain under investigation by Arkansas authorities.
Man Pushes Washington State Patrol Officer, Steals Squad Car in Viral Video
Video of the incident along I-5 in Seattle quickly went viral on social media.
Man Stabs Barnes & Noble Customer to Death While She Browsed Books
Rita Loncharich was fatally stabbed inside a Barnes & Noble store in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, police said.
Gunman, 44, walks Into Delaware DMV as Customer and Kills Trooper
The gunman and the trooper have not been named, but the suspect was shot and killed at the scene.
'Butt-Naked' Man Sprints Around Hobby Lobby in Florida, Disrupting Christmas Shoppers
A naked man caused "chaos" at a Hobby Lobby store in Florida.