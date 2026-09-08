Latest Stories
Every Episode of 'Black Mirror,' Ranked
From twisted tech nightmares to haunting love stories, we ranked every episode of 'Black Mirror' to see which ones shine brightest—and which fall flat.
The 20 Best Lauryn Hill Songs
Thirty years after emerging with The Fugees, Lauryn Hill remains one of music's most iconic figures. With her recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, now is the perfect time to rank her best songs.
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Meet The ‘Wolf Pack’ Teens in Paramount Plus’ New Supernatural Thriller
New supernatural Paramount+ series 'Wolf Pack' debuts on January 26th, executive produced by Sarah Michelle Gellar and a fresh, exciting new cast.
The Best Black Movies of the Last 30 Years
From 'Judas and the Black Messiah' to 'Boomerang' and 'Boyz n the Hood,' here are the best Black movies of the past 30 years.
Kanye Announces Another TMZ Appearance, Calls to Abolish 13th Amendment
Ye, fka Kanye West, proposes we "abolish the 13th amendment," which made slavery illegal in the U.S.
People Mistook Fallen Barrier for Gunshots at Global Citizen Festival
A fallen barrier thought to be gunshots nearly started a stampede at the Global Citizen Festival.
Livestream Global Citizen Festival 2018 Featuring the Weeknd, Cardi B, and More
The annual one-day festival—hosted by Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness—will bring together 60,000 concertgoers and thousands more thanks to a livestream.
Indonesia Tsunami Leaves at Least 380 People Dead
Indonesia was hit with a massive earthquake which led to a disastrous tsunami which killed at least 380 people.
'Venom' Producers Say the Movie Was Always Planned to Be PG-13
There won't be a rated-R 'Venom' movie anytime soon.
Kelis Ordered to Pay Former Nanny $17,000 After Leaving Her Stranded in London
Kelis has to give $17,000 to her former nanny.
Facebook Claims Nearly 50 Million Accounts Affected by Data Breach
Facebook says nearly 50 million accounts were breached by hackers.
Kids See Ghosts Provide Score for 'Black Monday' Teaser f/ Don Cheadle and Regina Hall
Seth Rogen reveals the trailer for his co-directed Showtime series 'Black Monday' with Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, and more.
Kobe Bryant Plays Connect 4 Basketball With Ellen DeGeneres
It took him a minute, but Kobe came out victorious in the daytime time show. He was there to promote his new book, 'Mamba Mentality.'
Ryan Reynolds Starring in Video Game Comedy 'Free Guy'
He'll portray a character in a "brutal open-world, action-adventure video game" who starts questioning his digital reality.
Shareef O'Neal Will Miss First UCLA Season After Undergoing Heart Surgery
hareef, Shaquille O'Neal's son, told TMZ that the doctors "found a medical issue dealing with [his] heart" during a routine checkup.
Seth Rogen Will Play Grandfather and Grandson in Film About Pickles and Brooklyn
Seth Rogen will have viewers seeing double in his next movie.
See Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers for the 'You Are My Friend' Biopic
Tom Hanks wears Mister Rogers' iconic sweater and sneakers in the first look for 'You Are My Friend.'