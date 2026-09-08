Victoria L. Johnson Portrait

Victoria L. Johnson

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Joined February 2014 | 749 posts
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Latest Stories

"San Junipero" episode of Netflix's Black Mirror

Every Episode of 'Black Mirror,' Ranked

From twisted tech nightmares to haunting love stories, we ranked every episode of 'Black Mirror' to see which ones shine brightest—and which fall flat.

Victoria L. Johnson24 days ago
Lauryn Hill performing on stage, wearing a black top and a knit cap, with a confident expression. She was just nominated for the rock and roll hall of fame.

The 20 Best Lauryn Hill Songs

Thirty years after emerging with The Fugees, Lauryn Hill remains one of music's most iconic figures. With her recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination, now is the perfect time to rank her best songs.

Victoria L. Johnson204 days ago
Paramount Plus Wolf Pack Header Image

Meet The ‘Wolf Pack’ Teens in Paramount Plus’ New Supernatural Thriller

New supernatural Paramount+ series 'Wolf Pack' debuts on January 26th, executive produced by Sarah Michelle Gellar and a fresh, exciting new cast.

Victoria L. Johnson1331 days ago
What to Watch This Weekend: The Harder They Fall; greatest Black movies

The Best Black Movies of the Last 30 Years

From 'Judas and the Black Messiah' to 'Boomerang' and 'Boyz n the Hood,' here are the best Black movies of the past 30 years.

Victoria L. Johnson1513 days ago
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Kanye West

Kanye Announces Another TMZ Appearance, Calls to Abolish 13th Amendment

Ye, fka Kanye West, proposes we "abolish the 13th amendment," which made slavery illegal in the U.S.

Victoria L. Johnson2909 days ago
Global Citizen Festival

People Mistook Fallen Barrier for Gunshots at Global Citizen Festival

A fallen barrier thought to be gunshots nearly started a stampede at the Global Citizen Festival.

Victoria L. Johnson2910 days ago
This is a picture of The Weeknd.

Livestream Global Citizen Festival 2018 Featuring the Weeknd, Cardi B, and More

The annual one-day festival—hosted by Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness—will bring together 60,000 concertgoers and thousands more thanks to a livestream.

Victoria L. Johnson2910 days ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Tsunami Leaves at Least 380 People Dead

Indonesia was hit with a massive earthquake which led to a disastrous tsunami which killed at least 380 people.

Victoria L. Johnson2911 days ago
Venom

'Venom' Producers Say the Movie Was Always Planned to Be PG-13

There won't be a rated-R 'Venom' movie anytime soon.

Victoria L. Johnson2911 days ago
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Kelis

Kelis Ordered to Pay Former Nanny $17,000 After Leaving Her Stranded in London

Kelis has to give $17,000 to her former nanny.

Victoria L. Johnson2911 days ago
Facebook Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook Claims Nearly 50 Million Accounts Affected by Data Breach

Facebook says nearly 50 million accounts were breached by hackers.

Victoria L. Johnson2911 days ago
Seth Rogen

Kids See Ghosts Provide Score for 'Black Monday' Teaser f/ Don Cheadle and Regina Hall

Seth Rogen reveals the trailer for his co-directed Showtime series 'Black Monday' with Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, and more.

Victoria L. Johnson2911 days ago
Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant Plays Connect 4 Basketball With Ellen DeGeneres

It took him a minute, but Kobe came out victorious in the daytime time show. He was there to promote his new book, 'Mamba Mentality.'

Victoria L. Johnson2912 days ago
Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Starring in Video Game Comedy 'Free Guy'

He'll portray a character in a "brutal open-world, action-adventure video game" who starts questioning his digital reality.

Victoria L. Johnson2912 days ago
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Shaquilla O'Neal Shareef O'Neal

Shareef O'Neal Will Miss First UCLA Season After Undergoing Heart Surgery

hareef, Shaquille O'Neal's son, told TMZ that the doctors "found a medical issue dealing with [his] heart" during a routine checkup.

Victoria L. Johnson2912 days ago
Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen Will Play Grandfather and Grandson in Film About Pickles and Brooklyn

Seth Rogen will have viewers seeing double in his next movie.

Victoria L. Johnson2912 days ago
Tom Hanks Mister Rogers

See Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers for the 'You Are My Friend' Biopic

Tom Hanks wears Mister Rogers' iconic sweater and sneakers in the first look for 'You Are My Friend.'

Victoria L. Johnson2912 days ago

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