Brad Appleton

Joined July 2025 | 195 posts
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Latest Stories

U.S. Coast Guard boat on water, crew in blue uniforms with orange vests, American flags waving, life preserver on side.

Video Shows Coast Guard Take Down Drug Boat Allegedly Holding 5,500 Pounds of Cocaine

The bust shows three men being taken out of the low-profile vessel at gunpoint.

Brad Appleton363 days ago
Brett James in a black suit with a red medal stands in front of an ASCAP backdrop.

Grammy-Winning 'Jesus Take the Wheel' Songwriter Brett James Dies in Plane Crash

James penned over 500 songs with 27 #1 hits.

Brad Appleton363 days ago
A football fan in a Cleveland Browns outfit with spiked gear and chains holds a drink, surrounded by a cheering crowd.

Cleveland Browns to Debut All-Brown Uniforms in DUDE Wipes Partnership

Sunday's game against the Packers will mark the first of 3 games Cleveland will wear the uniform combo.

Brad Appleton364 days ago
Kyler Murray wearing a black beanie and a red Arizona Cardinals shirt stands on a football sideline, looking to the side.

Kyler Murray Deletes Michael Vick Jersey Photos With Pit Bull and Apologizes

Murray's decision comes hours after receiving backlash for the photos online.

Brad Appleton364 days ago
Davis Mallory in a white cowboy hat and shirt at a Cirque du Soleil event backdrop.

'The Challenge' Star Davis Mallory Says He's No Longer Gay After Finding Religion

After decades in the spotlight, the reality TV alum says his spiritual journey in Hawaii changed everything about how he sees himself.

Brad Appleton364 days ago
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NFL logo painted on a football field's green grass, centered on a white yard line.

NFL Stadiums Reimagined by AI Go Viral on Social Media: See the Wild Designs

The images were constructed using AI with prompt featuring team names.

Brad Appleton365 days ago
LaVar Ball wearing a black cap and a T-shirt with a skull design is smiling and gesturing with his hands while seated in a sports arena.

LaVar Ball Debuts New Prosthetic After Leg Amputation

It was earlier this year when Ball revealed he had to have his leg amputated.

Brad Appleton365 days ago
Robert Irwin smiling at an event with a blurred "Awards 2023" sign in the background.

Steve Irwin's Son Honors Dad With 'Crocodile Hunter'-Inspired Dance on 'DWTS'

Robert Irwin’s DWTS debut came with a heartfelt nod to his dad — and a big score from the judges.

Brad Appleton365 days ago
Kyler Murray in a red Arizona Cardinals uniform, number 1, prepares to throw a pass on the field.

Kyler Murray Poses in Michael Vick Jersey With His Pit Bull, Faces Backlash

The Cardinals QB sparked backlash after posting photos in a Michael Vick jersey alongside his pit bull.

Brad Appleton365 days ago
Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim sitting at a desk, engaged in conversation.

Stephen A. Smith Says Molly Qerim 'Abruptly Resigned' From 'First Take'

Stephen A. Smith shared more on what was happening behind the scenes before Qerim's departure.

Brad Appleton366 days ago
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Close-up of a police car's roof with flashing red and blue lights.

Man in Battery-Powered Pink Barbie Jeep Busted for Drunk Driving in Canada

The man was spotted on a main road in the child's Barbie jeep.

Brad Appleton367 days ago
A large IMAX theater marquee displays a "Demon Slayer" movie poster. Palm trees and a Hard Rock Cafe sign are visible nearby.

Man Allegedly Urinates in Movie Theater During 'Demon Slayer,' Beaten Up and Arrested

The man was seen being beaten down by other patrons after allegedly urinating.

Brad Appleton367 days ago
Jay-Z and Beyoncé are seated together, smiling. Jay-Z is in a tuxedo, and Beyoncé is in a glamorous feathered outfit.

Beyoncé Celebrates 44th Birthday with Sultry Photos in Lingerie-Style Dress

The birthday post marked Beyoncé's return to Instagram.

Brad Appleton368 days ago
Zach Bryan playing guitar on stage.

Zach Bryan Climbs Barbed Wire Fence and Tries to Fight Gavin Adcock in Wild Video

Bryan and Adcock's beef stems back a couple months over a young fan who was upset he didn't get a photo.

Brad Appleton368 days ago
Stephen A. Smith wearing sunglasses and a patterned shirt under a dark blazer, standing in a venue with blurred lights in the background.

Stephen A. Smith Booed Heavily at Alvarez and Crawford Fight

Smith was among the many celebrities and athletes in attendance.

Brad Appleton368 days ago
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Usher singing on stage with dramatic lighting and smoke effects.

Usher Reveals Surprising Choice for Who He'd Like to See Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher reveals what's next for his career and reveals his surprising pick for the next Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Brad Appleton370 days ago
AE smiles next to Cher, who has long black hair, at an event.

Cher Dances the Night Away With Boyfriend 40 Years Younger

Cher and her boyfriend AE hit the dance floor and grooved the night away.

Brad Appleton371 days ago
Mark David Chapman in a green shirt is shown in front and side profile against a height chart.

John Lennon's Killer Mark David Chapman Learns Fate in 14th Parole Hearing

Chapman has expressed his remorse for killing Lennon in the past.

Brad Appleton371 days ago

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