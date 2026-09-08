Brad Appleton
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Video Shows Coast Guard Take Down Drug Boat Allegedly Holding 5,500 Pounds of Cocaine
The bust shows three men being taken out of the low-profile vessel at gunpoint.
Grammy-Winning 'Jesus Take the Wheel' Songwriter Brett James Dies in Plane Crash
James penned over 500 songs with 27 #1 hits.
Cleveland Browns to Debut All-Brown Uniforms in DUDE Wipes Partnership
Sunday's game against the Packers will mark the first of 3 games Cleveland will wear the uniform combo.
Kyler Murray Deletes Michael Vick Jersey Photos With Pit Bull and Apologizes
Murray's decision comes hours after receiving backlash for the photos online.
'The Challenge' Star Davis Mallory Says He's No Longer Gay After Finding Religion
After decades in the spotlight, the reality TV alum says his spiritual journey in Hawaii changed everything about how he sees himself.
NFL Stadiums Reimagined by AI Go Viral on Social Media: See the Wild Designs
The images were constructed using AI with prompt featuring team names.
LaVar Ball Debuts New Prosthetic After Leg Amputation
It was earlier this year when Ball revealed he had to have his leg amputated.
Steve Irwin's Son Honors Dad With 'Crocodile Hunter'-Inspired Dance on 'DWTS'
Robert Irwin’s DWTS debut came with a heartfelt nod to his dad — and a big score from the judges.
Kyler Murray Poses in Michael Vick Jersey With His Pit Bull, Faces Backlash
The Cardinals QB sparked backlash after posting photos in a Michael Vick jersey alongside his pit bull.
Stephen A. Smith Says Molly Qerim 'Abruptly Resigned' From 'First Take'
Stephen A. Smith shared more on what was happening behind the scenes before Qerim's departure.
Man in Battery-Powered Pink Barbie Jeep Busted for Drunk Driving in Canada
The man was spotted on a main road in the child's Barbie jeep.
Man Allegedly Urinates in Movie Theater During 'Demon Slayer,' Beaten Up and Arrested
The man was seen being beaten down by other patrons after allegedly urinating.
Beyoncé Celebrates 44th Birthday with Sultry Photos in Lingerie-Style Dress
The birthday post marked Beyoncé's return to Instagram.
Zach Bryan Climbs Barbed Wire Fence and Tries to Fight Gavin Adcock in Wild Video
Bryan and Adcock's beef stems back a couple months over a young fan who was upset he didn't get a photo.
Stephen A. Smith Booed Heavily at Alvarez and Crawford Fight
Smith was among the many celebrities and athletes in attendance.
Usher Reveals Surprising Choice for Who He'd Like to See Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show
Usher reveals what's next for his career and reveals his surprising pick for the next Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Cher Dances the Night Away With Boyfriend 40 Years Younger
Cher and her boyfriend AE hit the dance floor and grooved the night away.
John Lennon's Killer Mark David Chapman Learns Fate in 14th Parole Hearing
Chapman has expressed his remorse for killing Lennon in the past.