Featured
Latest Stories
Summer Jam Is Back for Its 13th Year
The iconic festival returns, bigger and better than ever.
Method Man Claims He’ll ‘Never’ Perform at Summer Jam Again Due to ‘Generation Gap’
The Wu-Tang rapper wasn't satisfied with the crowd's response while performing at this year's edition of the Hot 97 festival.
Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Promise They'll Be at Summer Jam as 'Disgusted' Peter Rosenberg Wants Them Pulled for Trump Support
"Y'all the reason our generation is the way it is," a disappointed Sheff told Rosenberg and his team on Instagram.
Ice Spice Addresses Colorism Comments, Says It's Been Going on 'For Generations'
“I have seen those opinions,” Ice Spice said in a 'Teen Vogue' interview. “I feel like that's not something personal to me."
Ebro Darden and Joe Budden Clear the Air Over Summer Jam ‘Seat Filler’ Remarks
In the words of Joe Budden, this whole thing is a "non story."
Lil Tjay Goes on IG Live While Being Arrested Days After Summer Jam Altercation Went Viral
A clip shows Tjay being arrested in NYC on Tuesday.
Republican Lawmaker In Long Island Tried and Failed To Block Part of Summer Jam
Officials in Nassau County tried to get a section of <a href="https://www.complex.com/tag/hot_97" target="_blank">Hot 97’s</a> annual Summer Jam concert canceled and failed to do so.
Young Thug Urges Fans to Sign ‘Protect Black Art’ Petition in Special Summer Jam Message
In a special message that aired during Hot 97's Summer Jam event on Sunday, Young Thug told fans to throw their support behind the Protect Black Art petition.
Hot 97 Announces Summer Jam 2022 Performers
Hot 97 announced their all-star list of performers for the upcoming Summer Jam 2022 event in June. The concert will feature some of hip-hop's brightest stars.
Lil Baby Drops New Single "Frozen," Set to Perform at Hot 97's Summer Jam Alongside Pusha-T, Young Thug, and More
Just weeks after dropping a pair of singles, Lil Baby returns with "Frozen," writing, "I hate this song got leaked but this b*tch so hard I still dropped it."
Jay-Z's Full Summer Jam 2001 Performance Unearthed Featuring Rapper Bringing Out Michael Jackson
Unearthed footage of Jay-Z’s 'Blueprint'-era Summer Jam performance hit YouTube, seemingly for the first time in its entirety on the platform.
DaBaby Addresses Rolling Loud Backlash at Summer Jam Before Calling People 'Cry Babies'
Shortly after a pre-recorded video played, he broke into his Megan Thee Stallion hit “Cry Baby.” DaBaby then elaborated on people who were offended by him.
Stream Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2021 With Performances From Migos, Meek Mill, and More
The New York staple event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, despite concerns over weather amid Tropical Storm Henri, which ended numerous gigs in New York.
Fivio Foreign Released From Jail, Says He Wants to Play Summer Jam and Shares Funk Flex Freestyle
Fivio Foreign took to Twitter on Tuesday, where he revealed that he has been released from jail after his arrest on weapons possession charges back in April.
Cardi B, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, and More Will Perform at Summer Jam 2019
Hot 97 announced the acts who will hit the stages at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2.
An Inside Look at Summer Jam 2018
Peter Rosenberg survived a rainy New Jersey Sunday for Hot 97's 25th annual Summer Jam concert. While there, he caught up with some of the day's performers, including Don Q, Tory Lanez and 'Open Late' staple Araabmuzik.
Ebro Explains Why 6ix9ine Couldn't Get Into Summer Jam
The tension between Ebro Darden and 6ix9ine came to a head this weekend. Ebro broke down exactly why the young rapper wasn't invited to perform on 'Ebro in the Morning.'
Hot 97 Apologizes for Referring to Bun B as Pimp C During Summer Jam
A tweet from Hot 97's account mistook Texas legend Bun B for his late UGK partner Pimp C, who passed away more than a decade ago. The radio station quickly apologized, but not before Bun took notice on his personal IG.