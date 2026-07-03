Summer Jam

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A basketball player in mid-air, performing a slam dunk at an outdoor court with a clear blue sky and palm trees in the background.
Sports

Summer Jam Is Back for Its 13th Year

The iconic festival returns, bigger and better than ever.

Complex Australia540 days ago
Method Man performing on stage, wearing a white shirt and a black NY Yankees cap, smiling broadly
Music

Method Man Claims He’ll ‘Never’ Perform at Summer Jam Again Due to ‘Generation Gap’

The Wu-Tang rapper wasn't satisfied with the crowd's response while performing at this year's edition of the Hot 97 festival.

Brad Callas773 days ago
Donald Trump stands next to rappers Fresha and Symphony at a podium during an outdoor event. Fresha and Symphony are speaking into microphones
Music

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Promise They'll Be at Summer Jam as 'Disgusted' Peter Rosenberg Wants Them Pulled for Trump Support

"Y'all the reason our generation is the way it is," a disappointed Sheff told Rosenberg and his team on Instagram.

Brad Callas776 days ago
Music

Ice Spice Addresses Colorism Comments, Says It's Been Going on 'For Generations'

“I have seen those opinions,” Ice Spice said in a 'Teen Vogue' interview. “I feel like that's not something personal to me."

tara mahadevan1129 days ago
ebro darden and joe budden are pictured
Music

Ebro Darden and Joe Budden Clear the Air Over Summer Jam ‘Seat Filler’ Remarks

In the words of Joe Budden, this whole thing is a "non story."

Trace William Cowen1135 days ago
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Music

Republican Lawmaker In Long Island Tried and Failed To Block Part of Summer Jam

Officials in Nassau County tried to get a section of <a href="https://www.complex.com/tag/hot_97" target="_blank">Hot 97’s</a> annual Summer Jam concert canceled and failed to do so.

Mark Elibert1138 days ago
Young Thug is seen speaking at a panel event
Music

Young Thug Urges Fans to Sign ‘Protect Black Art’ Petition in Special Summer Jam Message

In a special message that aired during Hot 97's Summer Jam event on Sunday, Young Thug told fans to throw their support behind the Protect Black Art petition.

Trace William Cowen1495 days ago
Beats 1 Executive Ebro Darden
Music

Hot 97 Announces Summer Jam 2022 Performers

Hot 97 announced their all-star list of performers for the upcoming Summer Jam 2022 event in June. The concert will feature some of hip-hop's brightest stars.

James R. Sanders1539 days ago
Lil Baby new press photo 2022
Music

Lil Baby Drops New Single "Frozen," Set to Perform at Hot 97's Summer Jam Alongside Pusha-T, Young Thug, and More

Just weeks after dropping a pair of singles, Lil Baby returns with "Frozen," writing, "I hate this song got leaked but this b*tch so hard I still dropped it."

Brad Callas1540 days ago
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Jay-Z and Michael Jackson at Summer Jam 2001
Music

Jay-Z's Full Summer Jam 2001 Performance Unearthed Featuring Rapper Bringing Out Michael Jackson

Unearthed footage of Jay-Z’s 'Blueprint'-era Summer Jam performance hit YouTube, seemingly for the first time in its entirety on the platform.

Brenton Blanchet1556 days ago
dababy
Music

DaBaby Addresses Rolling Loud Backlash at Summer Jam Before Calling People 'Cry Babies'

Shortly after a pre-recorded video played, he broke into his Megan Thee Stallion hit “Cry Baby.” DaBaby then elaborated on people who were offended by him.

Brenton Blanchet1789 days ago
This is a photo of Summer Jam.
Music

Stream Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2021 With Performances From Migos, Meek Mill, and More

The New York staple event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, despite concerns over weather amid Tropical Storm Henri, which ended numerous gigs in New York.

Brenton Blanchet1789 days ago
fivio-foreign
Music

Fivio Foreign Released From Jail, Says He Wants to Play Summer Jam and Shares Funk Flex Freestyle

Fivio Foreign took to Twitter on Tuesday, where he revealed that he has been released from jail after his arrest on weapons possession charges back in April.

Joe Price1829 days ago
Cardi B
Music

Cardi B, Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, and More Will Perform at Summer Jam 2019

Hot 97 announced the acts who will hit the stages at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2.

Xavier Hamilton2663 days ago
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Summer Jam
Music

An Inside Look at Summer Jam 2018

Peter Rosenberg survived a rainy New Jersey Sunday for Hot 97's 25th annual Summer Jam concert. While there, he caught up with some of the day's performers, including Don Q, Tory Lanez and 'Open Late' staple Araabmuzik.

Complex2956 days ago
Tekashi 6ix9ine summer jam
Music

Ebro Explains Why 6ix9ine Couldn't Get Into Summer Jam

The tension between Ebro Darden and 6ix9ine came to a head this weekend. Ebro broke down exactly why the young rapper wasn't invited to perform on 'Ebro in the Morning.'

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2957 days ago
Bun B UGK
Music

Hot 97 Apologizes for Referring to Bun B as Pimp C During Summer Jam

A tweet from Hot 97's account mistook Texas legend Bun B for his late UGK partner Pimp C, who passed away more than a decade ago. The radio station quickly apologized, but not before Bun took notice on his personal IG.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2958 days ago

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