Chris Klimovski
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NJ Senator Cory Booker Helps Us Make Sense of the 2016 Presidential Election
U.S. Senator for New Jersey, Cory Booker, sits down with the Complex News team to talk about the viability of the current presidential candidates.
Dr. Martens Unveils Latest Gear at MusicFestNW
Dr. Martens unveiled their latest gear at MusicFestNW in Portland, Oregon.
How Russell Westbrook Plans to Takeover the NBA
Despite Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors, Russell Westbrook looks to lead the OKC Thunder back to prominence.
Win Yeezy Boost 350s by Signing Up to Versy
Sign up to Versy to win a free pair of Pirate Black Yeezy Boost 350s.
Vic Mensa, Respect My Vote! and Complex News Discuss 2016 Presidential Race
Vic Mensa, Respect My Vote! and Complex News got together to discuss the 2016 presidential race.
Ryan Sheckler Talks Growing Up Skating and His Competitive Edge | The Blueprint
Ryan Sheckler on growing up skating and keeping his competitive edge.
Trinidad James on Jay Z's Strength, Wage Inequality, and His New Track "Just a Lil Thick" | Well Rounded
Trinidad James sits down with Complex News for an episode of 'Well Rounded.'
Riots Erupt at Donald Trump Rally in California
Protesters face off against Trump supporters and police after a Trump rally in California. Things got violent, fast.
Well Rounded: Complex News + Niykee Heaton on DMs, Buffet Etiquette, and Self-Directed Music Videos
Complex News discusses DMs, food and self-directed music videos with Niykee Heaton.
Complex News is Nominated for a Webby Award
Complex News has just been nominated for a Webby Award -- the highest honor in the realm of the interwebs.