Chris Klimovski Portrait

Chris Klimovski

Joined March 2016 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

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NJ Senator Cory Booker Helps Us Make Sense of the 2016 Presidential Election

U.S. Senator for New Jersey, Cory Booker, sits down with the Complex News team to talk about the viability of the current presidential candidates.

Chris Klimovski3620 days ago
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Dr. Martens Unveils Latest Gear at MusicFestNW

Dr. Martens unveiled their latest gear at MusicFestNW in Portland, Oregon.

Chris Klimovski3668 days ago
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How Russell Westbrook Plans to Takeover the NBA

Despite Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors, Russell Westbrook looks to lead the OKC Thunder back to prominence.

Chris Klimovski3669 days ago

Win Yeezy Boost 350s by Signing Up to Versy

Sign up to Versy to win a free pair of Pirate Black Yeezy Boost 350s.

Chris Klimovski3752 days ago

Vic Mensa, Respect My Vote! and Complex News Discuss 2016 Presidential Race

Vic Mensa, Respect My Vote! and Complex News got together to discuss the 2016 presidential race.

Chris Klimovski3752 days ago
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Ryan Sheckler Talks Growing Up Skating and His Competitive Edge | The Blueprint

Ryan Sheckler on growing up skating and keeping his competitive edge.

Chris Klimovski3753 days ago
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Trinidad James on Jay Z's Strength, Wage Inequality, and His New Track "Just a Lil Thick" | Well Rounded

Trinidad James sits down with Complex News for an episode of 'Well Rounded.'

Chris Klimovski3792 days ago
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Riots Erupt at Donald Trump Rally in California

Protesters face off against Trump supporters and police after a Trump rally in California. Things got violent, fast.

Chris Klimovski3793 days ago
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Well Rounded: Complex News + Niykee Heaton on DMs, Buffet Etiquette, and Self-Directed Music Videos

Complex News discusses DMs, food and self-directed music videos with Niykee Heaton.

Chris Klimovski3811 days ago
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Complex News is Nominated for a Webby Award

Complex News has just been nominated for a Webby Award -- the highest honor in the realm of the interwebs.

Chris Klimovski3811 days ago
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