Summer Walker

Summer Walker is an American singer and songwriter celebrated for blending sultry R&B with modern production and soulful vocals. Breaking out of Atlanta’s vibrant scene in 2018 with her debut EP *Last Day of Summer*, she made a mark with her debut album *Over It*, noted for its confessional lyrics and intimate vocal style that capture raw emotional depth. Her standout song "Girls Need Love" gained further attention with a Drake remix, highlighting her skill in connecting R&B’s intimacy with mainstream appeal. Walker’s music is known for its unfiltered exploration of vulnerability, mental health, and the complexities of modern relationships. Her defining strength lies in crafting songs that feel like personal conversations, creating a dedicated audience that values emotional honesty and nuanced storytelling within contemporary R&B.

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SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Odeal performs during Radio 1's Big Weekend at Herrington Country Park on May 23, 2026 in Sunderland, England. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 13: Summer Walker attends The ATL 20 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By T.I. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Odeal Says He 'Recently Learned' About Changes to Summer Walker Tour Dates

The Afropop artist said he's "working on something special" for fans who will miss his dates on the Still Finally Over It Tour.

Jaelani Turner-Williams50 days ago
Summer Walker, Still Over It
Music

Summer Walker's "Still Over It" 2LP: How to Buy

The highly acclaimed R&B album is now available on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff184 days ago
Summer Walker
Music

Summer Walker Wanted a Rib Removed After Chris Brown Tour But Settled for Lipo: ‘I Love Surgery’

Summer Walker admitted that she enjoys going under the knife — and that the first thing she did after wrapping the Chris Brown tour was book another procedure.

Andrew W225 days ago
Summer Walker
Music

Summer Walker Reveals Old White Man on 'Finally Over It' Album Cover Has Died

While the singer didn't share his identity, she did say he was around "96 or 97" years old.

tara mahadevan225 days ago
Singer Summer Walker attends the Summer Walker Album Release Party at Opium on November 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 5: (L-R) Friend and Celina Powell attends Kingpin Bowling at Lucky Strike Miami during Art Basel on December 5, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
Music

Summer Walker to Lil Meech's Alleged Girlfriend Celina Powell: 'These B*tches Really Fans of Me'

Powell challenged Walker to record more music about "the man she took" from the R&B vocalist.

Jaelani Turner-Williams240 days ago
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Summer Walker
Music

Summer Walker Returns With Long-Awaited Third Studio Album 'Finally Over It'

After months of teasing her long-awaited third studio album, the R&B vocalist has released the final installment of her 'Over It' trilogy.

Andrew W246 days ago
R&B star Summer Walker appears with Jennifer Hudson on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing November 13, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)
Music

Summer Walker Pulls Up to Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel in a Wedding Dress

One lucky J. Hud crew member caught Summer Walker's bouquet during the famed pre-show ritual.

Alex Gonzalez246 days ago
Summer Walker 'Finally Over It'
Music

Summer Walker's "Finally Over It" Vinyl and CD: How to Buy

The R&B star's newest album is available on Complex.

Complex Staff247 days ago
LVRN/Interscope
Music

Summer Walker Channels Anna Nicole Smith on ‘Finally Over It’ Album Cover

The album cover tributes the marriage between the late Smith and oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall.

Jaelani Turner-Williams254 days ago
Summer Walker performs onstage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England.
Music

Summer Walker Announces Horror Escape Room Ahead of 'Finally Over It' Album

The singer’s new album rollout trades love songs for jump scares — and it’s only happening in Atlanta.

Alex Gonzalez257 days ago
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(L-R) Summer Walker and Lil Meech.
Music

Summer Walker Moves on From Ex-Boyfriend Lil Meech: 'His Life Is Terrible Now'

The 'Finally Over It' singer has shed some more light on the meme-inspiring "groceries" incident involving her ex.

Joshua Espinoza267 days ago
Summer Walker and Lil Meech
Music

Summer Walker Addresses Lil Meech 'Groceries' Incident in New Skit

She answered truthfully about the situation during a "lie detector test" to promote her new album.

Trey Alston273 days ago
Summer Walker attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Music

Summer Walker Fans Petition for Release of Long-Delayed ‘Finally Over It’ Album

Her last full-length release came in the form of her sophomore album 'Still Over It' in 2021.

Alex Gonzalez290 days ago
Chris Brown and Summer Walker
Music

Chris Brown Brings Out Summer Walker for NSFW “Take You Down” Performance

Brown brought Walker on stage for the more explicit portion of his concert.

Trey Alston299 days ago
Cardi B in a dramatic red outfit with a large circular headpiece poses with a crow perched on their hand, surrounded by flying birds.
Music

Cardi B Returns With Long-Awaited Sophomore Album 'Am I the Drama?'

The 23-track sophomore album features Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, and more.

Alex Ocho302 days ago
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Tiffany Haddish and Chris Brown
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Showed Off Her Best Dance Moves at Chris Brown's Concert

The comedian went crazy while being shown on SoFi Stadium’s big screen.

tara mahadevan305 days ago
A woman with red hair and a sparkly outfit stands on stage, with a red background.
Music

Summer Walker on if She’s Too Rich for a Sugar Daddy: ‘My Money Is Mine, Your Money Is Mine’

The singer recently attended the 2025 VMAs with an older man she called a “special friend,” fueling speculation that he was a sugar daddy.

Mark Elibert307 days ago
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Summer Walker attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Music

Summer Walker Doesn't Like Current R&B, Calls Herself an 'Old School Girl'

The 29-year-old singer opened up about her musical taste, admitting she prefers classic R&B over the current wave dominating the charts.

Jaelani Turner-Williams312 days ago

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