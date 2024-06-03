Method Man Claims He’ll ‘Never’ Perform at Summer Jam Again Due to ‘Generation Gap’

Method Man is calling out the crowd at this year's edition of Hot 97's Summer Jam.
On Sunday, Hot 97 took to Instagram to share highlights from this year's festival, including a clip of Method Man and Redman performing their 1999 collaborative single "Da Rockwilder" over the weekend.
Method Man hopped in the comments section to critique the crowd due to a "generation gap," which he claims is now "just too wide for me." He finished his statement by claiming he'll "never" perform at Summer Jam again.
"Not our crowd at all," he wrote. "Thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete and Ebro. I got love for you guys. But never again.. at this point the generation gap is just too wide for me. #nevercomingback."
Some Instagram users came to Method Man's defense, with one person ripping Summer Jam for being "for one hit wonders not legends."
“I wish the rest of our generation [would] show up at this show,” the user wrote. “@hot97 Summer Jam is for one hit wonders not LEGENDS cause unfortunately this young generation don’t care about our generation. Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, etc…These kids don’t know Hip-Hop! Busta gets on stage and does that same damn Chris Brown verse over and over cause that’s all they know."
Others weighed in on social media to discuss the Summer Jam lineup and how its status as a premier hip-hop event has changed.
The 2024 edition of Hot 97's Summer Jam, which took place at the UBS Arena on Long Island, was highlighted by performances from Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Doja Cat, as well as newcomers like Cash Cobain, Davido, Kyle Richh, Tata, and Jenn Carter.