Method Man Claims He’ll ‘Never’ Perform at Summer Jam Again Due to ‘Generation Gap’

Method Man is calling out the crowd at this year's edition of Hot 97's Summer Jam.

On Sunday, Hot 97 took to Instagram to share highlights from this year's festival, including a clip of Method Man and Redman performing their 1999 collaborative single "Da Rockwilder" over the weekend.

Method Man hopped in the comments section to critique the crowd due to a "generation gap," which he claims is now "just too wide for me." He finished his statement by claiming he'll "never" perform at Summer Jam again.